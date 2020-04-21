Einloggen

Großes Update zu Animal Crossing: New Horizons angekündigt

Nintendo Switch // Dienstag, 21. April 2020 um 18:45 von needcoffee

Nintendo hat jetzt erste Details rund um das erste große Update für Animal Crossing: New Horizons genannt, welches bereits übermorgen, den 23. April offiziell erscheinen wird. So umfasst es diverse neue Gesichter, neue Events und neue Funktionen: Der Bewohner Leif eröffnet beispielsweise ein Gartenladen, Jolly Redd hingegen ein Bilderverkaufsladen für euer Zuhause.

Für kommende Events hat Nintendo zudem eine Roadmap veröffentlicht:

- Nature Day (April 23 to May 4) – During the Nature Day period, special Nook Miles challenges will be available that focus on nature-inspired goals, such as planting trees and watering flowers.

- May Day Tour (May 1 to 7) – In the first week of May, players can use a one-time May Day Ticket at the island airport to head out on a limited-time tour to an island that looks different than the usual mystery island tours. A special visitor who looks familiar might also be there ...

- International Museum Day (May 18 to 31) – To celebrate International Museum Day, players can take part in a Stamp Rally. After receiving a special stamp card, players can enjoy viewing fish, insects and fossils while collecting stamps at the various museum exhibits to earn an in-game reward.

- Wedding Season (June 1 to 30) – During a nuptial-themed June, players can visit Harvey’s island to meet the married couple Reese and Cyrus, as well as help arrange and take anniversary photos with them in the wedding-picture studio. Players will get wedding-themed items as a token of their gratitude.



