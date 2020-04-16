Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 06.04. - 12.04.2020.
HardwareWoche vom 06.04.2020 bis 12.04.2020
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2020
|
Insgesamt
|
PS4
|
79.059
|
19.535
|
59.524
|
268.680
|
9.016.923
|
NSWI
|
25.313
|
154.640
|
-129.327
|
1.880.305
|
13.263.736
|
3DS
|
1.614
|
1.230
|
384
|
18.014
|
24.514.161
|
XONE
|
34
|
51
|
-17
|
1.487
|
112.733
Software01./00. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake #
02./01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons #
03./02. [PS4] Resident Evil 3 #
04./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
05./03. [PS4] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
06./04. [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
07./06. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate #
08./10. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure
09./07. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield #
10./11. [NSW] Super Mario Party #