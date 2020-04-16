Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Donnerstag, 16. April 2020 um 15:52 von Ark

Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 06.04. - 12.04.2020.

Hardware

Woche vom 06.04.2020 bis 12.04.2020

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2020

Insgesamt

PS4

79.059

19.535

59.524

268.680

9.016.923

NSWI

25.313

154.640

-129.327

1.880.305

13.263.736

3DS

1.614

1.230

384

18.014

24.514.161

XONE

34

51

-17

1.487

112.733


Software

01./00. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake # (Square Enix) {2020.04.10} (¥8.980) - 702.853 / NEU
02./01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) - 292.876 / 3.324.660 (-31%)
03./02. [PS4] Resident Evil 3 # (Capcom) {2020.04.03} (¥7.800) - 34.698 / 224.188 (-82%)
04./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 14.171 / 2.869.272 (+0%)
05./03. [PS4] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.03.26} (¥7.800) - 13.204 / 107.535 (-28%)
06./04. [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.03.26} (¥7.800) - 11.921 / 90.832 (-31%)
07./06. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) - 11.303 / 3.646.834 (-8%)
08./10. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) - 9.249 / 762.872 (+9%)
09./07. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (¥5.980) - 9.037 / 3.562.578 (-18%)
10./11. [NSW] Super Mario Party # (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) - 8.755 / 1.398.898 (+5%)


