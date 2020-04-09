Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Donnerstag, 09. April 2020
Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 30.03. - 05.04.2020.
HardwareWoche vom 30.03.2020 bis 05.04.2020
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
VerÃ¤nderung
|
Total 2020
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
154.640
|
282.561
|
-127.921
|
1.854.992
|
13.238.423
|
PS4
|
19.535
|
10.820
|
8.715
|
189.621
|
8.937.864
|
3DS
|
1.230
|
940
|
290
|
16.400
|
24.512.547
|
XONE
|
51
|
310
|
-259
|
1.453
|
112.699
Software01./01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons #
02./00. [PS4] Resident Evil 3 #
03./02. [PS4] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
04./03. [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
05./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
06./09. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate #
07./04. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield #
08./10. [NSW] Minecraft #
09./07. [NSW] Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
10./05. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure
11./12. [NSW] Super Mario Party #
12./00. [NSW] Kotoba no Puzzle: Mojipittan Encore
13./08. [PS4] Nioh 2
14./11. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
15./17. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
16./14. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
17./16. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 #
18./19. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
19./25. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo #
20./18. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version
21./22. [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3
22./23. [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020
23./27. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun!
24./26. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition #
25./00. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World - Iceborne Master Edition
26./24. [NSW] My Hero: One's Justice 2
27./29. [NSW] Fitness Boxing
28./13. [PS4] Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts
29./00. [NSW] Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town
30./28. [NSW] Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Let's Go, Eevee! #