Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Donnerstag, 09. April 2020 um 11:29 von Ark

Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 30.03. - 05.04.2020.

Hardware

Woche vom 30.03.2020 bis 05.04.2020

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

VerÃ¤nderung

Total 2020

Insgesamt

NSWI

154.640

282.561

-127.921

1.854.992

13.238.423

PS4

19.535

10.820

8.715

189.621

8.937.864

3DS

1.230

940

290

16.400

24.512.547

XONE

51

310

-259

1.453

112.699


Software

01./01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (Â¥5.980) - 423.367 / 3.031.784 (-42%)
02./00. [PS4] Resident Evil 3 # (Capcom) {2020.04.03} (Â¥7.800) - 189.490 / NEU<80-100%>
03./02. [PS4] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.03.26} (Â¥7.800) - 18.333 / 94.331 (-76%)
04./03. [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.03.26} (Â¥7.800) - 17.340 / 78.911 (-72%)
05./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (Â¥5.980) - 14.171 / 2.855.101 (+22%)
06./09. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (Â¥7.200) - 12.257 / 3.635.531 (+18%)
07./04. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (Â¥5.980) - 11.017 / 3.553.541 (-27%)
08./10. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (Â¥3.600) - 9.045 / 1.340.884 (-9%)
09./07. [NSW] Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (Pokemon Co.) {2020.03.06} (Â¥5.980) - 8.556 / 226.950 (-26%)
10./05. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (Â¥7.980) - 8.496 / 753.623 (-39%)
11./12. [NSW] Super Mario Party # (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (Â¥5.980) - 8.356 / 1.390.143 (+31%)
12./00. [NSW] Kotoba no Puzzle: Mojipittan Encore (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.04.02} (Â¥3.200) - 7.585 / NEU<20-40%>
13./08. [PS4] Nioh 2 (Koei Tecmo) {2020.03.12} (Â¥7.800) - 7.365 / 136.667 (-35%)
14./11. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (Â¥5.980) - 6.552 / 3.362.961 (-6%)
15./17. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (Â¥6.980) - 5.056 / 1.555.783 (+16%)
16./14. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (Â¥5.980) - 5.027 / 811.515 (+12%)
17./16. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 # (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (Â¥5.980) - 4.272 / 887.691 (-3%)
18./19. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} (Â¥3.480) - 4.249 / 190.296 (+0%)
19./25. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo # (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (Â¥2.700) - 3.688 / 488.576 (+45%)
20./18. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.07.25} (Â¥5.700) - 3.583 / 417.499 (-17%)
21./22. [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo) {2019.10.31} (Â¥5.980) - 3.317 / 626.797 (-1%)
22./23. [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 (Sega) {2019.11.01} (Â¥5.990) - 2.864 / 295.764 (+2%)
23./27. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.07.19} (Â¥6.100) - 2.528 / 462.914 (+18%)
24./26. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition # (Square Enix) {2019.09.27} (Â¥7.980) - 2.302 / 505.182 (-7%)
25./00. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World - Iceborne Master Edition # (Capcom) {2019.09.06} (Â¥6.990) - 2.277 / 447.587 <80-100%>
26./24. [NSW] My Hero: One's Justice 2 (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.03.12} (Â¥7.600) - 2.086 / 26.915 (-24%)
27./29. [NSW] Fitness Boxing (Imagineer) {2018.12.20} (Â¥5.800) - 2.037 / 87.444 (+19%)
28./13. [PS4] Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts (H2 Interactive) {2020.03.26} (Â¥5.800) - 1.949 / 6.557 (-58%)
29./00. [NSW] Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Marvelous) {2019.10.17} (Â¥5.800) - 1.890 / 146.363 <80-100%>
30./28. [NSW] Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Let's Go, Eevee! # (Pokemon Co.) {2018.11.16} (Â¥5.980) - 1.831 / 1.716.116 (+4%)


X

Liebe Leute, wie ihr wisst, benutzen alle Webseiten Cookies um Daten von Euch zu speichern. Andere speichern ziemlich viel, wir aber benutzen die Cookies nur, um euren Login zu speichern, und speichern wie lang ihr auf CW wart (fÃ¼r die Achievements). Durch das Benutzen unserer Webseite akzeptiert Ihr unser Cookiemanagement.