LEGO X Super Mario: Ab sofort Vorbestellungen vom Starterset möglich
It's-a Me, a brick!
Nintendo // Dienstag, 07. April 2020 um 20:37 von
LEGO und Nintendo haben jetzt den Vorverkauf vom Starterset, die den Anfang für zukünftige Sets aus der Zusammenarbeit sein soll, offiziell per Pressemitteilung angekündigt.
Neben das Starterset "Abenteuer mit Mario" mit interaktiver Mario-Figur, die Töne & Geräusche ausgibt und per LCD-Minibildschirm auch kleine Animationen anzeigen kann, sind bereits zwei weitere LEGO-Sets angekündigt, die allesamt ab dem 1. August im Handel erscheinen. Vorbesteller, die das Starterset im LEGO Online-Shop für 59.99 Euro bestellen, erhalten zudem das LEGO Super Mario Erweiterungsset "Monty Maulwurf und Superpilz" am Releasetag als Gratis-Zugabe.
Weitere Informationen lassen sich auf der offiziellen Webseite einsehen: Klick mich!
Disclosed for the first time today by LEGO Design Lead Jonathan Bennink, fans will be able to begin exploring the fun-packed LEGO Super Mario universe with the Adventures with Mario Starter Course. This entry point set to the world of LEGO Super Mario is needed to unlock expansion sets and features seven action bricks for different interactions with the LEGO Mario figure that are only included in this set.
The LEGO Mario figure itself has LCD screens in his eyes, mouth and belly to display a wide variety of instant reactions to movement, color and action bricks. Also included is a speaker that plays iconic sounds and music from the video game series.
“Super Mario has continued to appear, always in a form adapted to the current hardware of the time.” said Takashi Tezuka, Executive Officer and Game Producer of Nintendo Co., Ltd. “I am thankful that in this project with the LEGO Group, Mario is jumping out of the digital world of game consoles and smart devices, and we are able to bring him into the world with a new, physical type of Mario play. It's very exciting to think of LEGO Mario becoming a real friend to children and to picture them playing in their very own Mario world that they imagined themselves.”
Kids aged 6+ can build levels and play their own way, with action-packed challenges having lots of creative fun in a highly interactive experience. LEGO Mario is used to collect virtual coins as he runs and jumps from the Start Pipe to the Goal Pole via LEGO bricks, cloud platform, and clashes with the Goomba figure and Bowser Jr. figure.
The Starter Course can be combined with LEGO Super Mario Expansion Sets, which each unlock unique challenges and characters to play with and against friends. The first Expansion Sets, also revealed today, include the Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion Set and the Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set. And because the products all include modular builds, fans are fully in charge of creating exactly the LEGO level course they want to see Mario come to life in.
“We were thrilled to see the global reaction to news of LEGO Super Mario,” said Jonathan Bennink, Digital Design Lead on LEGO Super Mario, the LEGO Group. “Fans have been keen to learn more, so I am pleased that today we were able to reveal more details about this exciting new collaboration that has led to a reimagination of the LEGO building experience and an entirely new way to play inspired by the beloved video game icon, Super Mario. We can’t wait to see fans get creative and challenge each other with this highly engaging and social play experience.”