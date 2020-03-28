Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Samstag, 28. März 2020 um 11:44 von Ark

Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 16.03. - 22.03.2020.

Hardware

Woche vom 16.03.2020 bis 22.03.2020

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2020

Insgesamt

NSWI

392.576

57.274

335.302

1.417.791

12.801.222

PS4

15.393

14.925

468

159.266

8.907.509

3DS

1.022

1.362

-340

14.230

24.510.377

XONE

311

58

253

1.092

112.338


Software

01./00. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) - 1.880.626 / NEU<80-100%>
02./01. [PS4] Nioh 2 (Koei Tecmo) {2020.03.12} (¥7.800) - 26.140 / 118.032 (-72%)
03./02. [NSW] Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (Pokemon Co.) {2020.03.06} (¥5.980) - 21.954 / 206.893 (-53%)
04./03. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (¥5.980) - 17.608 / 3.527.528 (-5%)
05./05. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 12.116 / 1.321.931 (+3%)
06./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 12.095 / 2.829.353 (+7%)
07./07. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) - 10.647 / 3.612.919 (+8%)
08./08. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) - 7.505 / 731.308 (-14%)
09./10. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 7.467 / 3.349.417 (+9%)
10./11. [NSW] Super Mario Party # (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) - 6.580 / 1.375.417 (+1%)
11./00. [NSW] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (Nippon Ichi Software) {2020.03.19} (¥6.980) - 6.280 / NEU<40-60%>
12./14. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} (¥3.480) - 5.188 / 181.813 (+6%)
13./04. [NSW] My Hero: One's Justice 2 (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.03.12} (¥7.600) - 5.095 / 22.092 (-70%)
14./16. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 # (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (¥5.980) - 5.093 / 878.995 (+9%)
15./15. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 4.856 / 1.546.362 (-1%)
16./17. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (¥5.980) - 4.700 / 801.983 (+9%)
17./20. [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo) {2019.10.31} (¥5.980) - 3.856 / 620.141 (-2%)
18./21. [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 (Sega) {2019.11.01} (¥5.990) - 3.179 / 290.098 (-12%)
19./24. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.07.25} (¥5.700) - 3.043 / 409.606 (-4%)
20./00. [PS4] Subnautica (Playism) {2020.03.19} (¥4.280) - 2.762 / NEU<60-80%>
21./09. [PS4] Winning Post 9 2020 (Koei Tecmo) {2020.03.12} (¥7.800) - 2.483 / 10.528 (-69%)
22./23. [NSW] Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix # (Sega) {2020.02.13} (¥5.990) - 2.418 / 76.877 (-27%)
23./30. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition # (Square Enix) {2019.09.27} (¥7.980) - 2.396 / 500.402 (+6%)
24./25. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.07.19} (¥6.100) - 2.391 / 458.252 (-10%)
25./29. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 2.333 / 2.082.275 (+1%)
26./19. [PS4] Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers # (Atlus) {2020.02.20} (¥8.800) - 2.273 / 149.898 (-43%)
27./22. [NSW] Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers # (Atlus) {2020.02.20} (¥8.800) - 2.088 / 65.653 (-40%)
28./00. [NSW] Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Let's Go, Eevee! # (Pokemon Co.) {2018.11.16} (¥5.980) - 1.908 / 1.712.532 (-11%)
29./26. [NSW] Just Dance 2020 (Ubisoft) {2020.03.12} (¥5.800) - 1.787 / 4.320 (-29%)
30./00. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening # (Nintendo) {2019.09.20} (¥5.980) - 1.683 / 274.208 <80-100%>


