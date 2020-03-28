Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Samstag, 28. März 2020
Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 16.03. - 22.03.2020.
HardwareWoche vom 16.03.2020 bis 22.03.2020
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2020
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
392.576
|
57.274
|
335.302
|
1.417.791
|
12.801.222
|
PS4
|
15.393
|
14.925
|
468
|
159.266
|
8.907.509
|
3DS
|
1.022
|
1.362
|
-340
|
14.230
|
24.510.377
|
XONE
|
311
|
58
|
253
|
1.092
|
112.338
Software01./00. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons #
02./01. [PS4] Nioh 2
03./02. [NSW] Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
04./03. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield #
05./05. [NSW] Minecraft #
06./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
07./07. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate #
08./08. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure
09./10. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
10./11. [NSW] Super Mario Party #
11./00. [NSW] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
12./14. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
13./04. [NSW] My Hero: One's Justice 2
14./16. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 #
15./15. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
16./17. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
17./20. [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3
18./21. [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020
19./24. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version
20./00. [PS4] Subnautica
21./09. [PS4] Winning Post 9 2020
22./23. [NSW] Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix #
23./30. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition #
24./25. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun!
25./29. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
26./19. [PS4] Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers #
27./22. [NSW] Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers #
28./00. [NSW] Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Let's Go, Eevee! #
29./26. [NSW] Just Dance 2020
30./00. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening #