Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Donnerstag, 19. MÃ¤rz 2020 um 10:39 von
Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 09.03. - 15.03.2020.
HardwareWoche vom 09.03.2020 bis 15.03.2020
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
VerÃ¤nderung
|
Total 2020
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
57.274
|
50.585
|
6.689
|
1.025.215
|
12.408.646
|
PS4
|
14.925
|
13.771
|
1.154
|
143.873
|
8.892.116
|
3DS
|
1.362
|
1.297
|
65
|
13.208
|
24.509.355
|
XONE
|
58
|
89
|
-31
|
781
|
112.027
Software01./00. [PS4] Nioh 2
02./01. [NSW] Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
03./02. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield #
04./00. [NSW] My Hero: One's Justice 2
05./03. [NSW] Minecraft #
06./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
07./05. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate #
08./06. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure
09./00. [PS4] Winning Post 9 2020
10./09. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
11./08. [NSW] Super Mario Party #
12./00. [NSW] Winning Post 9 2020
13./00. [PS4] My Hero: One's Justice 2
14./10. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
15./11. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
16./13. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 #
17./16. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
18./00. [NSW] Collar x Malice for Nintendo Switch #
19./07. [PS4] Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers #
20./14. [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3
21./18. [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020
22./15. [NSW] Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers #
23./17. [NSW] Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix #
24./19. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version
25./21. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun!
26./00. [NSW] Just Dance 2020
27./20. [PS4] Granblue Fantasy: Versus #
28./12. [NSW] Doraemon: Nobita no Shin Kyouryuu
29./25. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
30./23. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition #