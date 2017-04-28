Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Donnerstag, 19. MÃ¤rz 2020 um 10:39 von Ark

Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 09.03. - 15.03.2020.

Hardware

Woche vom 09.03.2020 bis 15.03.2020

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

VerÃ¤nderung

Total 2020

Insgesamt

NSWI

57.274

50.585

6.689

1.025.215

12.408.646

PS4

14.925

13.771

1.154

143.873

8.892.116

3DS

1.362

1.297

65

13.208

24.509.355

XONE

58

89

-31

781

112.027


Software

01./00. [PS4] Nioh 2 (Koei Tecmo) {2020.03.12} (Â¥7.800) - 91.892 / NEU<60-80%>
02./01. [NSW] Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (Pokemon Co.) {2020.03.06} (Â¥5.980) - 46.391 / 184.939 (-67%)
03./02. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (Â¥5.980) - 18.567 / 3.509.920 (-10%)
04./00. [NSW] My Hero: One's Justice 2 (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.03.12} (Â¥7.600) - 16.997 / NEU<40-60%>
05./03. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (Â¥3.600) - 11.787 / 1.309.815 (-9%)
06./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (Â¥5.980) - 11.272 / 2.817.258 (-12%)
07./05. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (Â¥7.200) - 9.898 / 3.602.272 (-13%)
08./06. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (Â¥7.980) - 8.773 / 723.803 (-13%)
09./00. [PS4] Winning Post 9 2020 (Koei Tecmo) {2020.03.12} (Â¥7.800) - 8.045 / NEU<60-80%>
10./09. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (Â¥5.980) - 6.827 / 3.341.950 (-6%)
11./08. [NSW] Super Mario Party # (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (Â¥5.980) - 6.509 / 1.368.837 (-16%)
12./00. [NSW] Winning Post 9 2020 (Koei Tecmo) {2020.03.12} (Â¥7.800) - 5.287 / NEU<60-80%>
13./00. [PS4] My Hero: One's Justice 2 (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.03.12} (Â¥7.600) - 5.136 / NEU<40-60%>
14./10. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} (Â¥3.480) - 4.900 / 176.625 (-23%)
15./11. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (Â¥6.980) - 4.882 / 1.541.506 (-16%)
16./13. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 # (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (Â¥5.980) - 4.668 / 873.902 (-5%)
17./16. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (Â¥5.980) - 4.297 / 797.283 (-9%)
18./00. [NSW] Collar x Malice for Nintendo Switch # (Idea Factory) {2020.03.12} (Â¥7.000) - 4.295 / NEU<60-80%>
19./07. [PS4] Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers # (Atlus) {2020.02.20} (Â¥8.800) - 4.017 / 147.625 (-50%)
20./14. [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo) {2019.10.31} (Â¥5.980) - 3.947 / 616.285 (-18%)
21./18. [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 (Sega) {2019.11.01} (Â¥5.990) - 3.620 / 286.919 (-17%)
22./15. [NSW] Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers # (Atlus) {2020.02.20} (Â¥8.800) - 3.506 / 63.565 (-26%)
23./17. [NSW] Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix # (Sega) {2020.02.13} (Â¥5.990) - 3.297 / 74.459 (-29%)
24./19. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.07.25} (Â¥5.700) - 3.186 / 406.563 (-16%)
25./21. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.07.19} (Â¥6.100) - 2.642 / 455.861 (-16%)
26./00. [NSW] Just Dance 2020 (Ubisoft) {2020.03.12} (Â¥5.800) - 2.533 / NEU<20-40%>
27./20. [PS4] Granblue Fantasy: Versus # (Cygames) {2020.02.06} (Â¥6.980) - 2.426 / 111.094 (-25%)
28./12. [NSW] Doraemon: Nobita no Shin Kyouryuu (FuRyu) {2020.03.05} (Â¥5.980) - 2.363 / 7.878 (-57%)
29./25. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (Â¥5.980) - 2.302 / 2.079.942 (-13%)
30./23. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition # (Square Enix) {2019.09.27} (Â¥7.980) - 2.271 / 498.006 (-18%)


