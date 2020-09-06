Abonnement-basierter Comics-Dienst InkyPen: Client-Update 1.2.0 veröffentlicht
Comics lesen auf der Nintendo Switch ...
Nintendo Switch // Freitag, 13. März 2020 um 20:36 von
Der Abonnement-basierter Comics-Dienst InkyPen ist seit Mitte Dezember 2018 offiziell auf der Nintendo Switch-Plattform gestartet. Das Konzept basiert auf ein Netflix-ähnliches System: Man bezahlt eine monatliche Grundgebühr und kann alle verfügbare Comics auf der Plattform lesen. Als Preis werden 7.99 Euro pro Monat verlangt.
Verlagshäuser wie IDW, Valiant, Humanoids, Dynamite, Titan Comics, Dark Horse Comics sowie Papercutz und Archie Comics sind offiziell vertreten und haben Lesestoff für die Applikation bereitstellt. Desweiteren werden Peanuts, Garfield und Calvin und Hobbes und Comic-Ableger der Videospiel-Serien Dark Souls, Dishonored, Tekken und Assassin's Creed erwähnt. Eine Übersicht lässt sich hier einsehen.
Das Team von InkyPen hat jetzt für die dazugehörige Plattform-App ein Update veröffentlicht, welches die Versionsnummer 1.2.0 trägt: Einige Verbesserungen wurden eingefügt und ein paar Bugs gefixt. Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
Features
- Massive speedup of application responsiveness in many use cases.
- Better handling of networking for faster browsing.
- Added support for reading comics in portrait mode. The user can now choose to rotate the comics 90 degrees on screen, in both handheld and docked.
- Updated content is now marked with a ‘New’ badge.
- ZL and ZR can now also be used to navigate when reading comics, doing the opposite of the L and R counterpart for one handed reading with the right Joy Con.
- You can now download a comic series from the series view.
- Multiple device sync support is now here.
- Long series titles in thumbnails now scroll to display the full name.
- Long series descriptions in thumbnails scroll to display the full description.
- Searches are maintained after switching between views.
Fixes
- InkyPen introduction video delay on startup is fixed.
- Users that have an expired or non valid subscription can now browse and read the same way non-logged-in users can.
- Dropdown now correctly scrolls to the currently active element when opened.
- Signup / login button in the menu bar now navigates correctly when using shoulder buttons in anonymous browsing.
- Fixed an issue where the scroll position would jump between pages.
