Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Donnerstag, 12. März 2020 um 11:13 von Ark

Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 02.03. - 08.03.2020.

Hardware

Woche vom 02.03.2020 bis 08.03.2020

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2020

Insgesamt

NSWI

50.585

53.098

-2.513

967.941

12.351.372

PS4

13.771

9.583

4.188

128.948

8.877.191

3DS

1.297

1.131

166

11.846

24.507.993

XONE

89

72

17

723

111.969


Software

01./00. [NSW] Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (Pokemon Co.) {2020.03.06} (¥5.980) - 138.548 / NEU<60-80%>
02./01. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (¥5.980) - 20.679 / 3.491.353 (-17%)
03./03. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 12.933 / 1.298.028 (+3%)
04./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 12.751 / 2.805.986 (+7%)
05./05. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) - 11.319 / 3.592.374 (-3%)
06./07. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) - 10.067 / 715.030 (+12%)
07./02. [PS4] Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers # (Atlus) {2020.02.20} (¥8.800) - 8.109 / 143.608 (-58%)
08./09. [NSW] Super Mario Party # (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) - 7.774 / 1.362.328 (+2%)
09./12. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 7.293 / 3.335.123 (+7%)
10./10. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} (¥3.480) - 6.394 / 171.725 (-16%)
11./14. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 5.785 / 1.536.624 (+1%)
12./00. [NSW] Doraemon: Nobita no Shin Kyouryuu (FuRyu) {2020.03.05} (¥5.980) - 5.515 / NEU<20-40%>
13./15. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 # (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (¥5.980) - 4.889 / 869.234 (-2%)
14./16. [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo) {2019.10.31} (¥5.980) - 4.835 / 612.338 (+1%)
15./08. [NSW] Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers # (Atlus) {2020.02.20} (¥8.800) - 4.755 / 60.059 (-47%)
16./17. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (¥5.980) - 4.733 / 792.986 (+4%)
17./20. [NSW] Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix # (Sega) {2020.02.13} (¥5.990) - 4.621 / 71.162 (+3%)
18./19. [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 (Sega) {2019.11.01} (¥5.990) - 4.374 / 283.299 (-3%)
19./21. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.07.25} (¥5.700) - 3.815 / 403.377 (-3%)
20./24. [PS4] Granblue Fantasy: Versus # (Cygames) {2020.02.06} (¥6.980) - 3.216 / 108.668 (+2%)
21./27. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.07.19} (¥6.100) - 3.152 / 453.219 (+10%)
22./22. [PS4] Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story (Spike Chunsoft) {2020.02.20} (¥3.980) - 3.150 / 17.599 (-17%)
23./26. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition # (Square Enix) {2019.09.27} (¥7.980) - 2.765 / 495.735 (-6%)
24./00. [NSW] Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Let's Go, Eevee! # (Pokemon Co.) {2018.11.16} (¥5.980) - 2.725 / 1.708.487 (+14%)
25./30. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 2.643 / 2.077.640 (+5%)
26./06. [NSW] Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection (Capcom) {2020.02.27} (¥3.990) - 2.595 / 14.205 (-78%)
27./00. [NSW] Obakeidoro! (Freestyle) {2019.12.19} (¥2.980) - 2.417 / 17.828 <80-100%>
28./00. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World - Iceborne Master Edition # (Capcom) {2019.09.06} (¥6.990) - 2.206 / 439.916 <80-100%>
29./25. [PS4] Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Sega) {2020.01.16} (¥8.390) - 2.080 / 243.769 (-32%)
30./29. [PS4] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.01.16} (¥7.600) - 1.949 / 149.654 (-26%)


X

Liebe Leute, wie ihr wisst, benutzen alle Webseiten Cookies um Daten von Euch zu speichern. Andere speichern ziemlich viel, wir aber benutzen die Cookies nur, um euren Login zu speichern, und speichern wie lang ihr auf CW wart (für die Achievements). Durch das Benutzen unserer Webseite akzeptiert Ihr unser Cookiemanagement.