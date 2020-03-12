Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 02.03. - 08.03.2020.
HardwareWoche vom 02.03.2020 bis 08.03.2020
System
Verkaufte Einheiten
Vorwoche
Veränderung
Total 2020
Insgesamt
NSWI
50.585
53.098
-2.513
967.941
12.351.372
PS4
13.771
9.583
4.188
128.948
8.877.191
3DS
1.297
1.131
166
11.846
24.507.993
XONE
89
72
17
723
111.969
Software01./00. [NSW] Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
02./01. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield #
03./03. [NSW] Minecraft #
04./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
05./05. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate #
06./07. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure
07./02. [PS4] Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers #
08./09. [NSW] Super Mario Party #
09./12. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
10./10. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
11./14. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
12./00. [NSW] Doraemon: Nobita no Shin Kyouryuu
13./15. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 #
14./16. [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3
15./08. [NSW] Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers #
16./17. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
17./20. [NSW] Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix #
18./19. [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020
19./21. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version
20./24. [PS4] Granblue Fantasy: Versus #
21./27. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun!
22./22. [PS4] Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story
23./26. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition #
24./00. [NSW] Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Let's Go, Eevee! #
25./30. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
26./06. [NSW] Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
27./00. [NSW] Obakeidoro!
28./00. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World - Iceborne Master Edition
29./25. [PS4] Yakuza: Like a Dragon
30./29. [PS4] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot