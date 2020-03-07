Die unabhängige Spieleschau #21: Relic Hunters Zero: Remix
In dieser Ausgabe: Relic Hunters Zero: Remix, ein farbenfrohes Twin-Stick Shooter-Game ...
Consoles // Samstag, 07. März 2020 um 10:43 von
Die unabhängige Spieleschau ist eine lockere Newsreihe, die Indie-Games mehr Bedeutung schenken will. Dabei spielt das Genre keine Rolle: Action-Adventure, Simulation oder Strategie - Alles kann, nichts muss. Ihr habt ein solches Game entdeckt, dann her damit: Stellt mir eure Indie-Entdeckung in diesen Thread samt kurze Game-Info, Links zur Webseite etc. vor und werdet so Teil der nächsten Newsausgabe von "Die unabhängige Spieleschau". :)
Bei Relic Hunters Zero: Remix handelt es sich um eine erweiterte Version der bereits veröffentlichte PC-Version, die jetzt auch für die Nintendo Switch-Plattform kommen wird. Kleine Bemerkung: Der inoffizielle Vorgänger Relic Hunters Zero ist ein kostenloses Game, welches auf der PC/Steam-Plattform verfügbar ist.
Das farbenfrohen Twin-Stick Shooter-Game umfasst insgesamt sieben Charaktere, diverse Modi wie ein Abenteuer- und Endlos-Modus und einen sogenannten Sturm-Modus mit steigendem Schwierigkeitsgrad. Zudem ist ein lokaler Multiplayer Co-Op-Modus integriert, der mit Joy-Con oder einen Pro-Controller spielbar ist.
Verantwortlich für das Game ist das Entwicklerstudio Rogue Snail aus Brasilien und Publisher Akupara Games. Ein Releasetermin für Relic Hunters Zero: Remix wurde bisher nicht genannt.
Relic Hunters Zero: Remix is the first game in the popular Relic Hunters Universe to ever be released on console. Nintendo Switch players will now be able to experience the franchise that has been played time and time against by over 1 million players, with a friend or on the go. Run and dodge to the beat of a never before heard infectious chiptune soundtrack. Blast your way through numerous evil space ducks and turtles as you reach the Ducan Commander with the hottest weapons designed by the dedicated Relic Hunter community. It’s fast, it’s tactical, and it feels deliciously smooth to play.
Features:
- Seven Playable Characters – Pick the Relic Hunter of your choice, each with unique stats and skills, as well as choose between classic and modern looks
- Multiple Exciting Game Modes – Classic 12-level Adventure Mode with unlockable relics and items, challenging “Endless” Mode with unique mechanics and economy, and “Storm” mode that progressively increases in difficulty and chaos
- Couch Co-Op – Up to 2 players with Joy Con and Pro Controller support
- Progressive Chiptunes Soundtrack – Energetic and memorable tracks that slap as you deliver the beatdown
- In-Game Achievements – Track and unlock achievements for a variety of challenges you’ll face
- Overcome Tough Enemies & Mini-Bosses – Watch out for powerful commanders who rise up to overwhelm you and your team
- Powerful Community-Built Weapons – Explore the Asteroid Dungeon Nemesis riddled with weapons designed and built by the game’s very own community
Kommentar:
- Photo by Andreas Dress on Unsplash