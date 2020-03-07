FIFA 20: Launch-Trailer zur CONMEBOL Libertadores-Erweiterung und Title Update #12 veröffentlicht
Spielt jetzt mit River Plate, Boca Juniors und Flamengo um den Titel ...
Consoles // Samstag, 07. März 2020 um 10:04 von
Passend zur Erscheinung der CONMEBOL Libertadores-Erweiterung für FIFA 20 (Wir berichteten) hat das Entwicklerstudio EA auch ein neues Update für die Fußballsimulation veröffentlicht. Das Update trägt die Bezeichnung "Title Update #12" und steht ab sofort für die PC-, PS4- und Xbox One-Plattform zum Herunterladen bereit.
Der Changelog zum Update sieht wie gefolgt aus:
Hey FIFA fans,
The latest Title Update for FIFA 20 is now available and includes the changes below.
Gameplay
Made the following changes:
- Increased the impact of the Overload Ball Side D-Pad Tactic on in-game Stamina.
- Increased the impact of the Constant Pressure D-Pad Tactic on in-game Stamina in order to match the impact of Overload Ball Side.
General
Made the following changes:
- Added CONMEBOL competitions to Career Mode and Kick Off.
- Added the CONMEBOL Libertadores as a standalone competition in the main menu.
- Added new stadiums, teams, kits, and presentation packages for CONMEBOL competitions.
FUT
Addressed the following issues:
- Quick Selling Squad Fitness Items from the Squad Actions menu displayed an incorrect Quick Sell value, and the Item was unable to be Quick Sold.
- Player Pick Items were not displaying correctly on the FUT Champions end of match Rank Progression screen.
VOLTA FOOTBALL
Addressed the following issues:
- Avatars recruited after the Tokyo event in the VOLTA STORY were incorrectly retaining an Attribute increase until VOLTA STORY was exited.
- Addressed instances of debug text displaying in the VOLTA SHOP.
Visuals
Made the following changes:
- Added 17 new Star Heads.
- These will only be available following a server update. Please follow @EASPORTSFIFA for updates on when this will be live in-game.
- Updates to multiple kits, stadiums, and ad boards.
Thanks to those who’ve provided feedback. Throughout the course of the FIFA 20 season we'll provide you with more information and updates if and when they become available.
The FIFA Team