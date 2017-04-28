Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 24.02. bis 01.03.2020.
HardwareWoche vom 24.02.2020 bis 01.03.2020
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
VerÃ¤nderung
|
Total 2020
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
53.098
|
41.490
|
11.608
|
916.356
|
12.299.787
|
PS4
|
9.583
|
6.215
|
3.368
|
115.177
|
8.863.420
|
3DS
|
1.131
|
1.025
|
106
|
10.549
|
24.506.863
|
XONE
|
72
|
42
|
30
|
636
|
111.882
Software01./03. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield #
02./01. [PS4] Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers #
03./06. [NSW] Minecraft #
04./10. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
05./08. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate #
06./00. [NSW] Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
07./05. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure
08./02. [NSW] Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers #
09./13. [NSW] Super Mario Party #
10./12. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
11./00. [PS4] Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
12./14. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
13./00. [NSW] LoveR Kiss #
14./15. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
15./18. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 #
16./17. [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3
17./21. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
18./00. [PS4] One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
19./23. [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020
20./07. [NSW] Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix #
21./22. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version
22./04. [PS4] Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story
23./00. [NSW] Bubble Bobble 4 Friends #
24./16. [PS4] Granblue Fantasy: Versus #
25./19. [PS4] Yakuza: Like a Dragon
26./25. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition #
27./27. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun!
28./00. [NSW] Touhou Sky Arena: Matsuri Climax #
29./20. [PS4] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
30./29. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #