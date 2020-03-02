Großes Update zu Blasphemous veröffentlicht
Changelog inside ...
Montag, 02. März 2020
Anfang September 2019 hatte Team 17 und Entwicklerstudio The Game Kitchen das Game Blasphemous offiziell für die Nintendo Switch-, PS4-, Xbox One- und PC-Plattform veröffentlicht. Das erste reine Bugfix-Update folgte Oktober, jetzt folgt das zweite Update: Auch hier hat man das Feedback der Community zu Herzen genommen und am Game gearbeitet beziehungsweise gefeilt.
Das Update steht ab sofort zum Herunterladen bereit. Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
Hello Sinners,
Patch 2 for Blasphemous is live now on all console platforms!
The Game Kitchen have been keenly going through player feedback since Blasphemous launched, taking note of player feedback as well as bug reports. During this period the team have been hard at work to address community feedback, whilst also working on upcoming free DLC to further expand the world of Cvstodia.
With this patch, the team have aimed to make Blasphemous feel even better and more accessible than ever, refining and polishing the experience as much as possible without actually changing the core game.
Full patch notes can be found below:
Platforming improvements
- Collision detection during jumps tweaked to improve jump feeling.
- Jumping in mid-air is now possible for a few frames after running off a platform (Coyote time / ghost jump).
- Grab cancel action added.
- The Penitent One is now be able to jump off walls, ledges and ladders by pressing the Grab cancel action.
- The Penitent One still can hold down to fall while hanging from a ledge, but the holding time has been adjusted.
- The Penitent One will only climb a ledge if the players press Up, to prevent accidental climbing.
- Damage while wall climbing now doesn’t prevent further wall climbing. Before it was only available after touching the ground again.
Moving platforms rework
- Fixed a collision issue that made some players go through them on certain jumps.
- Added and reworked some annoying moving platforms to shorten wait times and improve level navigation.
- Iterated a few areas featuring moving platforms, to improve platforming and navigation, and make wait times shorter.
Localization
- Fixed several typos in different languages.
Player fixes and changes
- Fixed a bug that caused TPO to pass through walls in certain jump conditions.
- Removed ladder landing screen shake effect
- Fixed a bug that caused falling attacks to continually loop in rare situations.
- Improved Weight of Sin timing.
Level changes
- Improved navigation in shortcut between Sleeping Canvases and Mercy Dreams (The infamous room full of spikes!)
- Slight geometry tweaks in Wasteland of the Buried Churches and Archcathedral Rooftops.
Guilt Fragment placement fixes
- All spike traps have been corrected to prevent a strange behaviour forcing guilt fragments to appear in Albero.
- Fixed a bug that caused Guilt Fragments to get stuck in between scenes under the elevator at Library of Negated Words sometimes.
- Fixed a bug that caused Guilt Fragment appearing right in front of the burning tree on Perpetva’s fight to be impossible to retrieve.
Graphical fixes
- Reflections were not working in scenes like the Halite Lake and the dark room after Melquiades.
- Fixed level sprites.
- Added decorative sprites of wax below red and blue candles on scenes.
- Socorro’s animation loops fixed.
- When using a controller to exit the teleport menu, TPO didn’t make an exit animation and remained invisible.
- Fix snow falling inside screen space (Mountains).
- Fixed door sprites clipping through the penitent one in Wasteland of Buried Churches.
- Fixed an issue with the Retribution animation
- In certain locations, the head of The Penitent One could be seen sticking out when falling down a pit.
- Fixed a bug where The Penitent One would face the wrong way when going though certain doorways.
Softlock fixes
- The Great Elevator in Archcathedral Rooftops could cause a softlock.
- Interacting with Our Lady of the Six Sorrows a second time could cause a softlock.
- Dying when falling through a pit with the inventory open could cause a softlock.
- The loading screen between the two phases of the Escribar fight could cause a softlock.
Level fixes
- Mea Culpa level could be increased several times at the same shrine.
- The Penitent One could be hit while resting on a certain Prie Dieu.
- Fixed transitions to a few screens in which enemies will start attacking The Penitent One if the loading time took too long.
- Players could bypass abyss deathtraps when falling into them using the Weight of Sin skill.
- Removed an extra blue candle on Engracias’ room that shouldn’t be there.
- Fixed transitions where TPO would be facing the opposite direction they came from.
- Hanging chains of giant clapper in Jondo sometimes disappeared when they shouldn’t
- Fixed Penitent One falling off the world when sliding through the door of the Bridge of the Three Calvaries.
Storyline/NPC fixes
- Duplicated Golden Thimble on gemino quest.
- Escribar cutscene 3 doesn’t show properly sometimes.
- Viridiana can be exploited if TPO leaves the boss room before she vanishes.
- Offering the 3rd mask to the Elevator and force quitting won’t let the player access the fourth level.
- Fixed an issue that caused the last conversation with Our Lady of Our Six Sorrows to never be played.
Item fixes
- Chalice of Inverted Verses couldn’t be refilled in certain conditions.
- Chalice of Inverted Verses empties itself after the pontiff cutscenes.
Bosses fixes
- Our Lady of the Charred Visage’s laser could still fire and doesn’t disappear even after she’s dead, and still deals damage.
- Players could skip fighting Quirce using air impulse to reach the other side of the gap that led to his battle.
- Fixed Warden of the Silent Sorrow collider.
- The Penitent One will appear and perform the execution animation from both sides of Crisanta.
Enemy fixes
- Monfràgora errors fixed.
- Tizona flickering fixed.
- Amargura collider issues fixed. Improved hitbox.
- Guardainfante shockwave animation fix.
- Fixed Wraith enemy and projectile colliders.
Misc fixes
- Map icon location fixes.
- Fixed a bug where if the player collected all cherubs before visiting Jocinero for the first time, they would not receive the rewards.
- The map can now be closed by pressing the same button used to open it.
- Fixed a bug where the map screen would immediately appear when loading a save.
- Fixed various unintended behaviours that occurred when controllers were disconnected mid-game.
Credits fixes
- Backer credits updated and fixed.
- Credits updated.
- Fixed a bug where docking/undocking Switch could cause credits to misalign. (Nintendo Switch only)