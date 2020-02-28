Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Neues Update zu Death Stranding veröffentlicht...

Neues Update zu Death Stranding veröffentlicht

Changelog inside ...

Playstation 4 // Samstag, 29. Februar 2020 um 13:03 von needcoffee

Für das PS4-exklusive Game Death Stranding hat Sony und das Entwicklerstudio Kojima Productions ein neues Update veröffentlicht. Das Update trägt die Versionsnummer 1.11 und ist ab sofort verfügbar.

Der Changelog ist eher minimalistisch gehalten und beschreibt die Möglichkeit beim zweiten Durchspielen "einige Zwischensequenzen per Knopfdruck zu überspringen. Weitere Details gab man nicht bekannt.

【News】There is an update (version 1.11) for #DeathStranding launched today!
Some of the cut scenes can be skipped using the cancel button from the 2nd time. #TomorrowIsInYourHands

Für Frühsommer 2020 ist zudem eine PC-Version von Death Stranding geplant.


X

Liebe Leute, wie ihr wisst, benutzen alle Webseiten Cookies um Daten von Euch zu speichern. Andere speichern ziemlich viel, wir aber benutzen die Cookies nur, um euren Login zu speichern, und speichern wie lang ihr auf CW wart (für die Achievements). Durch das Benutzen unserer Webseite akzeptiert Ihr unser Cookiemanagement.