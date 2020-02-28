Neues Update zu Death Stranding veröffentlicht
Changelog inside ...
Playstation 4 // Samstag, 29. Februar 2020 um 13:03 von
Für das PS4-exklusive Game Death Stranding hat Sony und das Entwicklerstudio Kojima Productions ein neues Update veröffentlicht. Das Update trägt die Versionsnummer 1.11 und ist ab sofort verfügbar.
Der Changelog ist eher minimalistisch gehalten und beschreibt die Möglichkeit beim zweiten Durchspielen "einige Zwischensequenzen per Knopfdruck zu überspringen. Weitere Details gab man nicht bekannt.
Some of the cut scenes can be skipped using the cancel button from the 2nd time. #TomorrowIsInYourHands
Für Frühsommer 2020 ist zudem eine PC-Version von Death Stranding geplant.