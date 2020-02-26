Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 26. Februar 2020 um 15:20 von Ark

Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 17.02. - 23.02.

Hardware

Woche vom 17.02.2020 bis 23.02.2020

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2020

Insgesamt

NSWI

41.490

80.312

-38.822

863.258

12.246.689

PS4

6.215

7.832

-1.617

105.594

8.853.837

3DS

1.025

757

268

9.418

24.505.732

XONE

42

41

1

564

111.810


Software

01./00. [PS4] Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers # (Atlus) {2020.02.20} (¥8.800) - 115.995 / NEU
02./00. [NSW] Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers # (Atlus) {2020.02.20} (¥8.800) - 46.415 / NEU
03./02. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (¥5.980) - 18.403 / 3.445.788 (-25%)
04./00. [PS4] Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story (Spike Chunsoft) {2020.02.20} (¥3.980) - 10.654 / NEU
05./05. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) - 9.861 / 696.005 (-4%)
06./04. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 8.687 / 1.272.585 (-23%)
07./01. [NSW] Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix # (Sega) {2020.02.13} (¥5.990) - 8.468 / 62.074 (-84%)
08./07. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) - 7.608 / 3.569.420 (-17%)
09./00. [NSW] Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story (Spike Chunsoft) {2020.02.20} (¥3.980) - 7.392 / NEU
10./08. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 7.326 / 2.781.277 (-14%)


X

Liebe Leute, wie ihr wisst, benutzen alle Webseiten Cookies um Daten von Euch zu speichern. Andere speichern ziemlich viel, wir aber benutzen die Cookies nur, um euren Login zu speichern, und speichern wie lang ihr auf CW wart (für die Achievements). Durch das Benutzen unserer Webseite akzeptiert Ihr unser Cookiemanagement.