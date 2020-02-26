Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 26. Februar 2020 um 15:20 von
Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 17.02. - 23.02.
HardwareWoche vom 17.02.2020 bis 23.02.2020
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2020
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
41.490
|
80.312
|
-38.822
|
863.258
|
12.246.689
|
PS4
|
6.215
|
7.832
|
-1.617
|
105.594
|
8.853.837
|
3DS
|
1.025
|
757
|
268
|
9.418
|
24.505.732
|
XONE
|
42
|
41
|
1
|
564
|
111.810
Software01./00. [PS4] Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers #
02./00. [NSW] Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers #
03./02. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield #
04./00. [PS4] Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story
05./05. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure
06./04. [NSW] Minecraft #
07./01. [NSW] Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix #
08./07. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate #
09./00. [NSW] Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story
10./08. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe