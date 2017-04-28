Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Donnerstag, 20. Februar 2020 um 09:44 von Ark

Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 10.02. - 16.02.

Hardware

Woche vom 10.02.2020 bis 16.02.2020

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2020

Insgesamt

NSWI

80.312

100.961

-20.649

821.768

12.205.199

PS4

7.832

7.007

825

99.379

8.847.622

3DS

757

580

177

8.393

24.504.707

XONE

41

66

-25

522

111.768


Software

01./00. [NSW] Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix # (Sega) {2020.02.13} (¥5.990) - 53.606 / NEU<80-100%>
02./03. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (¥5.980) - 24.534 / 3.427.385 (+6%)
03./01. [PS4] Granblue Fantasy: Versus # (Cygames) {2020.02.06} (¥6.980) - 12.165 / 98.413 (-86%)
04./07. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 11.275 / 1.263.898 (+24%)
05./02. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) - 10.238 / 686.144 (-56%)
06./05. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} (¥3.480) - 9.367 / 151.548 (-3%)
07./06. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) - 9.155 / 3.561.812 (-2%)
08./08. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 8.548 / 2.773.951 (-4%)
09./00. [PS4] Death end re;Quest 2 # (Compile Heart) {2020.02.13} (¥7.600) - 7.003 / NEU<40-60%>
10./04. [PS4] Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Sega) {2020.01.16} (¥8.390) - 6.844 / 235.303 (-35%)
11./00. [PS4] Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (Capcom) {2020.02.14} (¥3.990) - 6.587 / NEU<60-80%>
12./10. [NSW] Super Mario Party # (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) - 6.130 / 1.342.407 (+0%)
13./09. [PS4] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.01.16} (¥7.600) - 5.241 / 142.173 (-33%)
14./11. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 5.144 / 3.316.892 (+5%)
15./12. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 4.628 / 1.521.100 (-2%)
16./13. [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo) {2019.10.31} (¥5.980) - 4.560 / 599.257 (+0%)
17./14. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 # (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (¥5.980) - 4.229 / 855.987 (+10%)
18./15. [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 (Sega) {2019.11.01} (¥5.990) - 3.694 / 271.911 (+3%)
19./16. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.07.25} (¥5.700) - 3.524 / 393.054 (-1%)
20./17. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (¥5.980) - 3.202 / 781.014 (+4%)
21./18. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition # (Square Enix) {2019.09.27} (¥7.980) - 2.589 / 487.981 (+1%)
22./21. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.07.19} (¥6.100) - 2.121 / 445.326 (+15%)
23./28. [NSW] Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Let's Go, Eevee! # (Pokemon Co.) {2018.11.16} (¥5.980) - 2.074 / 1.701.325 (+42%)
24./23. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 2.062 / 2.070.726 (+15%)
25./20. [PS4] 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim # (Atlus) {2019.11.28} (¥8.980) - 1.921 / 67.496 (-11%)
26./22. [NSW] Fire Emblem: Three Houses # (Nintendo) {2019.07.26} (¥6.980) - 1.826 / 289.042 (+0%)
27./27. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World - Iceborne Master Edition # (Capcom) {2019.09.06} (¥6.990) - 1.809 / 434.121 (+21%)
28./19. [PS4] Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 # (Koei Tecmo) {2020.01.16} (¥8.800) - 1.776 / 33.644 (-29%)
29./24. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [2][Reprint] (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2019.11.07} (¥3.500) - 1.688 / 19.927 (+2%)
30./26. [NSW] Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Marvelous) {2019.10.17} (¥5.800) - 1.559 / 135.061 (+2%)


