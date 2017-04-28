Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Zahlen der letzten Woche
Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 10.02. - 16.02.
HardwareWoche vom 10.02.2020 bis 16.02.2020
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2020
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
80.312
|
100.961
|
-20.649
|
821.768
|
12.205.199
|
PS4
|
7.832
|
7.007
|
825
|
99.379
|
8.847.622
|
3DS
|
757
|
580
|
177
|
8.393
|
24.504.707
|
XONE
|
41
|
66
|
-25
|
522
|
111.768
Software01./00. [NSW] Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix #
02./03. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield #
03./01. [PS4] Granblue Fantasy: Versus #
04./07. [NSW] Minecraft #
05./02. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure
06./05. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
07./06. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate #
08./08. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
09./00. [PS4] Death end re;Quest 2 #
10./04. [PS4] Yakuza: Like a Dragon
11./00. [PS4] Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
12./10. [NSW] Super Mario Party #
13./09. [PS4] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
14./11. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
15./12. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
16./13. [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3
17./14. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 #
18./15. [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020
19./16. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version
20./17. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
21./18. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition #
22./21. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun!
23./28. [NSW] Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Let's Go, Eevee! #
24./23. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
25./20. [PS4] 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim #
26./22. [NSW] Fire Emblem: Three Houses #
27./27. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World - Iceborne Master Edition
28./19. [PS4] Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 #
29./24. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition
30./26. [NSW] Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town