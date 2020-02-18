Update zur Nintendo Switch-Version von The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt veröffentlicht
Nintendo Switch // Dienstag, 18. Februar 2020 um 20:14 von
Nach der Ankündigung (Wir berichteten) folgt jetzt die Veröffentlichung: CD Projekt Red und Entwicklerstudio Saber Interactive haben jetzt zur Nintendo Switch-Version von The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt das erste Update zum Game veröffentlicht.
Neben diverse Bugfixes und Gameplay/Framerate-Verbesserungen umfasst das Update zudem eine Cross Save-Funktion, die mit der Steam/GOG-Version von The Witcher 3: Wild Hunter interagieren kann, Touch Control-Support und mehr Grafikoptionen. Der vollständige Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
Among the features introduced by Update 3.6 is save file integration with Steam and GOG, allowing gamers to continue their PC adventure on the go, as well as HUD, menu and Gwent touch control support.
Additionally, the update expands the range of available text language options for selected regions. More graphical settings can also be found in the options following the update, making it possible to customize visual fidelity.
Update 3.6 — list of changes:
- Added touch control support.
- Added save file integration with GOG, Steam and versions of the game for Switch from different regions.
- Added more text languages (in selected regions).
- Added more graphical options.
- Added multiple performance optimizations.
- Fixed various visual and functional bugs.
- Various gameplay and crash fixes.
While transferring saves from PC, please keep in mind:
Mod-related bugs and blockers might get transferred from a modded PC game save file. If the save file name has been changed on PC, the Switch's Cloud Save feature won't be able to recognize it.
Additional voice-over languages, added as free DLCs in selected regions, will follow later.