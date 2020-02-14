Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Freitag, 14. Februar 2020 um 09:29 von Ark

Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 03.02. - 09.02.

Hardware

Woche vom 03.02.2020 bis 09.02.2020

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2020

Insgesamt

NSWI

100.961

75.922

25.039

741.456

12.124.887

PS4

7.007

6.282

725

91.547

8.839.790

3DS

580

599

-19

7.636

24.503.950

XONE

66

38

28

481

111.727


Software

01./00. [PS4] Granblue Fantasy: Versus # (Cygames) {2020.02.06} (¥6.980) - 86.248 / NEU <80-100%>
02./01. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) - 23.149 / 675.906 (-23%)
03./02. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (¥5.980) - 23.114 / 3.402.851 (-21%)
04./03. [PS4] Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Sega) {2020.01.16} (¥8.390) - 10.589 / 228.459 (-50%)
05./05. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} (¥3.480) - 9.650 / 142.181 (-19%)
06./06. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) - 9.336 / 3.552.657 (-12%)
07./07. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 9.063 / 1.252.623 (-10%)
08./08. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 8.911 / 2.765.403 (-9%)
09./04. [PS4] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.01.16} (¥7.600) - 7.860 / 136.932 (-43%)
10./09. [NSW] Super Mario Party # (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) - 6.132 / 1.336.277 (+6%)
11./10. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 4.900 / 3.311.748 (-13%)
12./12. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 4.723 / 1.516.472 (-4%)
13./11. [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo) {2019.10.31} (¥5.980) - 4.575 / 594.697 (-14%)
14./13. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 # (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (¥5.980) - 3.854 / 851.758 (-12%)
15./15. [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 (Sega) {2019.11.01} (¥5.990) - 3.582 / 268.217 (-12%)
16./14. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.07.25} (¥5.700) - 3.564 / 389.530 (-14%)
17./18. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (¥5.980) - 3.089 / 777.812 (-5%)
18./19. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition # (Square Enix) {2019.09.27} (¥7.980) - 2.559 / 485.392 (+0%)
19./17. [PS4] Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 # (Koei Tecmo) {2020.01.16} (¥8.800) - 2.496 / 31.868 (-29%)
20./16. [PS4] 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim # (Atlus) {2019.11.28} (¥8.980) - 2.160 / 65.575 (-45%)
21./23. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.07.19} (¥6.100) - 1.851 / 443.205 (-9%)
22./21. [NSW] Fire Emblem: Three Houses # (Nintendo) {2019.07.26} (¥6.980) - 1.824 / 287.216 (-21%)
23./24. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 1.787 / 2.068.664 (-7%)
24./00. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [2][Reprint] (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2019.11.07} (¥3.500) - 1.657 / 18.239 (+18%)
25./00. [NSW] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball (Konami) {2019.06.27} (¥6.980) - 1.641 / 225.614 <80-100%>
26./26. [NSW] Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Marvelous) {2019.10.17} (¥5.800) - 1.533 / 133.502 (-7%)
27./25. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World - Iceborne Master Edition # (Capcom) {2019.09.06} (¥6.990) - 1.499 / 432.312 (-20%)
28./29. [NSW] Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Let's Go, Eevee! # (Pokemon Co.) {2018.11.16} (¥5.980) - 1.457 / 1.699.251 (-2%)
29./20. [NSW] Tokyo Mirage Session FE Encore (Nintendo) {2020.01.17} (¥6.700) - 1.397 / 27.017 (-45%)
30./27. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening # (Nintendo) {2019.09.20} (¥5.980) - 1.375 / 263.917 (-15%)


