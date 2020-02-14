Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Freitag, 14. Februar 2020 um 09:29 von
Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 03.02. - 09.02.
HardwareWoche vom 03.02.2020 bis 09.02.2020
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2020
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
100.961
|
75.922
|
25.039
|
741.456
|
12.124.887
|
PS4
|
7.007
|
6.282
|
725
|
91.547
|
8.839.790
|
3DS
|
580
|
599
|
-19
|
7.636
|
24.503.950
|
XONE
|
66
|
38
|
28
|
481
|
111.727
Software01./00. [PS4] Granblue Fantasy: Versus #
02./01. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure
03./02. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield #
04./03. [PS4] Yakuza: Like a Dragon
05./05. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
06./06. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate #
07./07. [NSW] Minecraft #
08./08. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
09./04. [PS4] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
10./09. [NSW] Super Mario Party #
11./10. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
12./12. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
13./11. [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3
14./13. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 #
15./15. [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020
16./14. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version
17./18. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
18./19. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition #
19./17. [PS4] Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 #
20./16. [PS4] 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim #
21./23. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun!
22./21. [NSW] Fire Emblem: Three Houses #
23./24. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
24./00. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition
25./00. [NSW] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball
26./26. [NSW] Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town
27./25. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World - Iceborne Master Edition
28./29. [NSW] Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Let's Go, Eevee! #
29./20. [NSW] Tokyo Mirage Session FE Encore
30./27. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening #