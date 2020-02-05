Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 05. Februar 2020 um 19:57 von
Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 27.01. - 02.02.
HardwareWoche vom 27.01.2020 bis 02.02.2020
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2019
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
75.922
|
67.987
|
7.935
|
641.495
|
12.024.926
|
PS4
|
6.282
|
6.330
|
-48
|
84.540
|
8.832.783
|
3DS
|
599
|
718
|
-119
|
7.056
|
24.503.370
|
XONE
|
38
|
58
|
-20
|
415
|
111.661
Software01./02. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure
02./03. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield #
03./01. [PS4] Yakuza: Like a Dragon
04./04. [PS4] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
05./05. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
06./07. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate #
07./06. [NSW] Minecraft #
08./08. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
09./12. [NSW] Super Mario Party #
10./10. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #