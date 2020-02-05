Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 05. Februar 2020 um 19:57 von Ark

Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 27.01. - 02.02.

Hardware

Woche vom 27.01.2020 bis 02.02.2020

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2019

Insgesamt

NSWI

75.922

67.987

7.935

641.495

12.024.926

PS4

6.282

6.330

-48

84.540

8.832.783

3DS

599

718

-119

7.056

24.503.370

XONE

38

58

-20

415

111.661


Software

01./02. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) - 30.111 / 652.757 (-23%)
02./03. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (¥5.980) - 29.429 / 3.379.737 (-22%)
03./01. [PS4] Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Sega) {2020.01.16} (¥8.390) - 21.158 / 217.870 (-47%)
04./04. [PS4] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.01.16} (¥7.600) - 13.866 / 129.072 (-46%)
05./05. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} (¥3.480) - 11.958 / 132.531 (-7%)
06./07. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) - 10.592 / 3.543.321 (+7%)
07./06. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 10.067 / 1.243.560 (-7%)
08./08. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 9.810 / 2.756.492 (+9%)
09./12. [NSW] Super Mario Party # (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) - 5.781 / 1.330.145 (+5%)
10./10. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 5.640 / 3.306.848 (-5%)


X

