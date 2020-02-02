Stardew Valley: Update 1.4.4 umfasst Bugfixes und Screenshot-Funktion
Sonntag, 02. Februar 2020
Der Entwickler Eric Barone und der Publisher Chucklefish haben nun via Twitter ein neues Update für das Game Stardew Valley angekündigt. Das Update trägt die Versionsnummer 1.4.4 und ist ab sofort verfügbar. Neben diverse Bugfixes umfasst das Update auch eine Screenshot-Funktion, um eure Farm bildlich festzuhalten.
Der vollständige Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
CONSOLE ONLY:
– (PS4, Switch) Added the ability to take screenshots of the farm.
– Fixed a crash when wearing the Napalm Ring.
– Fixed brick flooring turning into wood flooring overnight.
– Fixed an issue where pressing A while performing certain actions would erroneously open the onscreen keyboard.
– Fixed various audio issues, such as dropped sound effects after pausing during the Mermaid Show.
– Adjusted the controls for accessing the in-game chat.
– (Switch) Fixed controller applet not appearing when docking.
– Fixed minor issues related to objects that sway up and down (crab pots, item ready indicators, etc.)(edited)
PC AND CONSOLE:
– Adjusted dropped item pickups so that they’re more responsive for clients in multiplayer and will “rubber band back” to their previous locations less frequently.
– Adjusted item collection code so that machines tucked in corners can be refilled without using cursor mode.
– Added Elliott’s 14-heart not properly working in non-English languages.
– Fixed a data entry issue that caused some fish ponds to use incorrect data.
– Fixed the Shrimp Enthusiast Shirt applying the wrong shirt artwork.
– Fixed a softlock when watching the 2nd Fall movie in a non-English languages.
– Fixed the cursor not appearing in the level up profession selector if the Controller Style Menus option is toggled off while using a controller.
– Unsuccessfully crafting an unstackable item while already holding an item on your cursor no longer grants you credit for crafting it.
– Fixed an issue where Garden Pots would consume seeds without planting them if they were planted from more than a tile away.
– Fixed the color selector sliders on the Farmhand creation screen having incorrect navigation on controller.
– Fixed the logic for fruit tree obstruction checking the wrong tile.
– Fixed the dagger swipe sound effect repeating an extra time in multiplayer if another player is in the same area.
– Krobus will no longer get jealous if you gift characters you’re dating after he moves in.
– Penny now leaves Garden Pots alone in her 14 heart event.
– Fixed an issue that could cause Sam’s 6 heart event to soft-lock.
– The game now re-issues the player the Qi’s Challenge quest if they had previously opened the mail, but dismissed it without accepting the quest.
– Items placed in an ex’s room are now collected and placed in a chest after divorce.
– You can no longer give away quest items or non-giftable items during the Feast of the Winter Star.
– Adjusted some NPC gift reactions (Vincent and Jas now dislike Triple Shot Espresso, Dwarf now loves Lemon Stone, and Sam now enjoys concession stand Joja Cola.)
– Adjusted Desert map so that crab pots placed in the water no longer render incorrectly, and objects can no longer be placed on top of the Desert Trader.
– Removed Catfish from Willy’s fishing quests during Winter, as it’s impossible to catch one without a Rain Totem.
-Fixed a crash that could occur on the host when a client connects to a game that was set to Friends or Invite Only that is now being hosted on a platform that doesn’t support those online modes.
– Fixed incorrectly looping ambient noise in the Deep Woods at night.
– Fixed an issue where the Japanese localization’s dialogue for a spouse watering your crops would incorrectly show both gender variants of the text.
– Fixed the Simplified Chinese localization incorrectly showing Sunflower Seeds as a Fall only crop.
– Removed the ‘<‘ from the Simplified Chinese localization of the “Pet loves you” dialogue.
– Fixed an issue where Junimos would show an empty text bubble when bringing a bundle to the Junimo Hut after completing a bundle in Simplified Chinese or Korean.
– Fixed an issue where viewing the Junimo Note before learning to read it would cause certain text to permanently display much larger in the Simplified Chinese, Japanese, and Korean localizations
– Filled in some missing characters in the Korean fonts. This fixes some instances where an asterisk appears instead of a Korean character.
– Fixed a minor typo in Grandpa’s Note in the Korean localization.