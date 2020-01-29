Einloggen

Ori and the Will of the Wisps hat den Gold Status erreicht

Release am 11. MÃ¤rz

Microsoft // Mittwoch, 29. Januar 2020 um 06:26 von miperco

Nach langjÃ¤hriger Entwicklung und einigen Verschiebungen, wird Ori and the Will of the Wisps sich kein weiteres Mal verzÃ¶gern, das haben die Moon Studios gestern Ã¼ber Twitter bekannt gegeben.

Das Xbox One und PC Spiel hat den Gold Status erreicht, die Entwicklung wurde damit offiziell abgeschlossen. Dem Release am 11. MÃ¤rz steht damit nichts mehr im Wege.


