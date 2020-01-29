Ori and the Will of the Wisps hat den Gold Status erreicht
Release am 11. MÃ¤rz
Microsoft // Mittwoch, 29. Januar 2020 um 06:26 von
Nach langjÃ¤hriger Entwicklung und einigen Verschiebungen, wird Ori and the Will of the Wisps sich kein weiteres Mal verzÃ¶gern, das haben die Moon Studios gestern Ã¼ber Twitter bekannt gegeben.
Das Xbox One und PC Spiel hat den Gold Status erreicht, die Entwicklung wurde damit offiziell abgeschlossen. Dem Release am 11. MÃ¤rz steht damit nichts mehr im Wege.
Ori and the Will of the Wisps has gone GOLDðŸŒŸ! A big congratulations to Moon Studios and the entire team.â€” Ori the Game (@OriTheGame) January 28, 2020
Unravel Ori's destiny on March 11th by pre-ordering the gorgeous Collectorâ€™s Edition from your favorite retailers! #OritheGamehttps://t.co/0X4k52q5WM pic.twitter.com/AktsXNiMqn