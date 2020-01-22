Kingdom Hearts III: Neue Updates veröffentlicht
Neue Inhalte kostenlos
Mittwoch, 22. Januar 2020
Square Enix wird morgen den Re:Mind DLC für die PlayStation 4 Version von Kingdom Hearts III veröffentlichen (für Xbox One am 25. Februar). Auch in Vorbereitung darauf, stellten die Entwickler heute Update 1.07 und Update 1.09 bereit.
Es ist rund 9,3GB groß und bietet auch einige neue, kostenlose Inhalte für Spieler. So kann man unter anderem die beiden Schlüsselschwerter Sternentreue und Oblivion erhalten. Die Patch Notes seht ihr hier:
Version 1.07
You can turn in the Key Item “Proof of Promises” at the Moogle Shop to obtain the Keyblade “Oathkeeper.”
You can turn in the Key Item “Proof of Times Past” at the Moogle Shop to obtain the Keyblade “Oblivion.”
New forms have been added.
New abilities have been added.
Various menus have been updated.
Some cutscenes have been modified.
Various issues have been fixed.