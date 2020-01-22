Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 22. Januar 2020 um 16:55 von Ark

Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 13.01. - 19.01. Die PS Vita wird ab sofort nicht mehr erfasst.

Hardware

Woche vom 13.01.2020 bis 19.01.2020

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

VerÃ¤nderung

Total 2020

Insgesamt

NSWI

96.458

0

96.458

497.586

11.881.017

PS4

6.325

0

6.325

71.928

8.820.171

3DS

766

0

766

5.739

24.502.053

XONE

74

0

74

319

111.565


Software

01./00. [PS4] Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Sega) {2020.01.16} (Â¥8.390) - 156.993 / NEU
02./00. [PS4] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.01.16} (Â¥7.600) - 89.537 / NEU
03./01. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (Â¥5.980) - 55.604 / 3.312.358 (-22%)
04./02. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (Â¥7.980) - 35.860 / 583.429 (+67%)
05./00. [PS4] Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 # (Koei Tecmo) {2020.01.16} (Â¥8.800) - 20.095 / NEU
06./00. [NSW] Tokyo Mirage Session FE Encore (Nintendo) {2020.01.17} (Â¥6.700) - 18.797 / NEU
07./04. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} (Â¥3.480) - 15.790 / 107.698 (+0%)
08./03. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (Â¥3.600) - 13.919 / 1.222.666 (-12%)
09./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (Â¥5.980) - 12.370 / 2.737.674 (-12%)
10./05. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (Â¥7.200) - 12.347 / 3.522.802 (-13%)


X

Liebe Leute, wie ihr wisst, benutzen alle Webseiten Cookies um Daten von Euch zu speichern. Andere speichern ziemlich viel, wir aber benutzen die Cookies nur, um euren Login zu speichern, und speichern wie lang ihr auf CW wart (fÃ¼r die Achievements). Durch das Benutzen unserer Webseite akzeptiert Ihr unser Cookiemanagement.