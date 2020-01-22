Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Mittwoch, 22. Januar 2020
Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 13.01. - 19.01. Die PS Vita wird ab sofort nicht mehr erfasst.
HardwareWoche vom 13.01.2020 bis 19.01.2020
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
VerÃ¤nderung
|
Total 2020
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
96.458
|
0
|
96.458
|
497.586
|
11.881.017
|
PS4
|
6.325
|
0
|
6.325
|
71.928
|
8.820.171
|
3DS
|
766
|
0
|
766
|
5.739
|
24.502.053
|
XONE
|
74
|
0
|
74
|
319
|
111.565
Software01./00. [PS4] Yakuza: Like a Dragon
02./00. [PS4] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
03./01. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield #
04./02. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure
05./00. [PS4] Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 #
06./00. [NSW] Tokyo Mirage Session FE Encore
07./04. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
08./03. [NSW] Minecraft #
09./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
10./05. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate #