Marvel's Avengers wurde verschoben
Vier Monate nach hinten
Consoles // Dienstag, 14. Januar 2020 um 16:05 von
Nicht nur das Final Fantasy VII Remake ist von einer Verschiebung betroffen, Square Enix gab ebenfalls bekannt, dass Marvel's Avengers nicht mehr wie geplant am 15. Mai erscheinen wird. Das Heldenspiel von Crystal Dynamics braucht noch zusÃ¤tzliche Entwicklungszeit.
Als neuer Termin wurde der 4. September fÃ¼r PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC und Stadia genannt. Die Mitteilung im Originalwortlaut seht ihr hier:
At Crystal Dynamics our ambition has always been to deliver the ultimate Avengers gaming experience. In order to achieve that goal, we have made the difficult decision to move the release date of Marvelâ€™s Avengers to September 4, 2020.
As fans ourselves, itâ€™s an honor and a privilege to work with these legendary characters and we know what these Super Heroes mean to us and True Believers around the world. When we set out to bring you our vision for Marvelâ€™s Avengers, we committed to delivering an original story-driven campaign, engaging co-op, and compelling content for years to come. To that end, we will spend this additional development time focusing on fine tuning and polishing the game to the high standards our fans expect and deserve.
The worldwide teams working on Marvelâ€™s Avengers sincerely appreciate the support youâ€™ve shown us. We thrive on your enthusiasm and feedback and we canâ€™t wait to show you more. We apologize for the delay. Weâ€™re confident it will be worth the wait.
Scot Amos & Ron Rosenberg
Co-Heads of Studio, Crystal Dynamics