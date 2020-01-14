Final Fantasy VII Remake verschoben
Wer hätte es geahnt?
Playstation 4 // Dienstag, 14. Januar 2020 um 15:18 von
Yoshinori Kitase hat verlauten lassen, dass FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE verschoben wird.
Aber keine Panik, es ist nicht so lange: Am 10. April 2020 ist es soweit.
Die Originalpressemitteilung im Wortlaut:
"We know that so many of you are looking forward to the release of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE and have been waiting patiently to experience what we have been working on. In order to ensure we deliver a game that is in-line with our vision, and the quality that our fans who have been waiting for deserve, we have decided to move the release date to April 10, 2020.
We are making this tough decision in order to give ourselves a few extra weeks to apply final polish to the game and to deliver you with the best possible experience. I, on behalf of the whole team, want to apologize to everyone, as I know this means waiting for the game just a little bit longer.
Thank you for your patience and continued support”
Was meint Ihr? Kann man den Monat noch verkraften? Oder kommt dann noch eine Verschiebung?