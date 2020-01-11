Wargroove: Kostenfreie 'Double Trouble'-Erweiterung erscheint Anfang Februar
Neue Co-Op Story, zwei neue Units, neue Arcade Missionen, stark verbesserter Editor ...
Consoles // Samstag, 11. Januar 2020 um 13:24 von
Das Entwicklerstudio Chucklefish tüftelt weiter an Wargroove und hat jetzt den offiziellen Releasetermin für die "Double Trouble"-Erweiterung bekanntgegeben. So erscheint das kostenlose Erweiterungspaket für das rundenbasierte Strategiespiel am 6. Februar 2020 für die Xbox One-, PC- und Nintendo Switch-Plattform. Die PS4-Plattform wird später folgen.
We knew that we wanted to expand upon Wargroove’s story and create some new characters, but a real focal point for us was the local co-op gameplay element. As a studio we always really enjoyed playing Wargroove together, so creating a shorter campaign that could be played couch co-op felt like a no-brainer.
Wargroove: Double Trouble introduces:
- A brand new Co-Op Story Campaign (can be played couch co-op, online co-op or even solo)
- 3 New Roguish Commanders
- 2 New Units – Thieves & Riflemen!
- New Arcade missions
- Competitive online Quick Play maps, including some of the community’s most competitive maps as voted for by the Groove of War team
- Public and Private Multiplayer Lobbies – you can now also play custom campaigns online!
- New Volcano map theme and more updates to the custom Editor tools
- Outlaw music tracks, composed by Phonetic Hero
- And more!