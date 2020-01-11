Einloggen

Wargroove: Kostenfreie 'Double Trouble'-Erweiterung...

Wargroove: Kostenfreie 'Double Trouble'-Erweiterung erscheint Anfang Februar

Neue Co-Op Story, zwei neue Units, neue Arcade Missionen, stark verbesserter Editor ...

Consoles // Samstag, 11. Januar 2020 um 13:24 von needcoffee

Das Entwicklerstudio Chucklefish tüftelt weiter an Wargroove und hat jetzt den offiziellen Releasetermin für die "Double Trouble"-Erweiterung bekanntgegeben. So erscheint das kostenlose Erweiterungspaket für das rundenbasierte Strategiespiel am 6. Februar 2020 für die Xbox One-, PC- und Nintendo Switch-Plattform. Die PS4-Plattform wird später folgen.



Development on Wargroove: Double Trouble actually started before the release of the base game. Work kicked off in the period between the end of Wargroove’s core development and the game’s release when Wargroove was going through localization, testing, and platform submissions.

We knew that we wanted to expand upon Wargroove’s story and create some new characters, but a real focal point for us was the local co-op gameplay element. As a studio we always really enjoyed playing Wargroove together, so creating a shorter campaign that could be played couch co-op felt like a no-brainer.

Wargroove: Double Trouble introduces:

- A brand new Co-Op Story Campaign (can be played couch co-op, online co-op or even solo)
- 3 New Roguish Commanders
- 2 New Units – Thieves & Riflemen!
- New Arcade missions
- Competitive online Quick Play maps, including some of the community’s most competitive maps as voted for by the Groove of War team
- Public and Private Multiplayer Lobbies – you can now also play custom campaigns online!
- New Volcano map theme and more updates to the custom Editor tools
- Outlaw music tracks, composed by Phonetic Hero
- And more!


X

