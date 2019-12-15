Einloggen

Die unabhängige Spieleschau #18: Still There...

Die unabhängige Spieleschau #18: Still There

In dieser Ausgabe: Still There, ein psychologisches Puzzle-Abenteuer Game im Weltall ...

Consoles // Sonntag, 15. Dezember 2019 um 14:25 von needcoffee

Die unabhängige Spieleschau ist eine lockere Newsreihe, die Indie-Games mehr Bedeutung schenken will. Ihr habt ein solches Game entdeckt, dann her damit: Greift dabei auf folgende Punkte zurück und postet euer Indie-Game in diesen Thread - und werdet Teil der nächsten Newsausgabe von "Die unabhängige Spieleschau". :)

Still There ist ein psychologisches Abenteuer-Game vom italienischen Entwicklerstudio GhostShark mit Sitz in Rom. Man schlüpft in die Rolle von Karl Hamba, ein Besatzungsmitglied der Bento. Zusammen mit Gorky, eine "etwas schräge" Bord-KI geht man einem Notsignal nach und muss technische Rätsel in der recht komplexen Weltraumstation lösen: Von komplizierten Reparaturen bis hin zu einer Partie Schach, stets auf der Suche nach den perfekten italienischen Kaffee.


Das Game ist Mitte November für die PC- und Nintendo Switch-Plattform erschienen.

STILL THERE is a story-driven psychological adventure game about lingering grief, technical puzzles, wacky AIs and dark humour. Evade the past, welcome oblivion, make the perfect Italian coffee.

LEARN THE TRUTH

After receiving an emergency radio transmission, the routines of an isolated space-lighthouse keeper and his AI companion are broken forever. Confront, console and confess through dialogues with rich and compelling characters. A classic, humane, sci-fi mystery.

SOLVE CHALLENGING PUZZLES

You’ll earn a living as Karl Hamba, sole operator of The Bento; monitoring and repairing its core systems alongside Gorky, your on-board artificial intelligence. Study your environment to understand the complex functions of the station, report back to your inept employers and discover your true purpose.

PASS THE TIME

In between your daily tasks you’ll find plenty to occupy yourself with. Challenge Gorky to a game of chess, nurture a pet tuatara and recycle your own urine into another “delicious” meal. The Bento is brimming with detail and interesting ways to interact with everything you see.


Kommentar:
