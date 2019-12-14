Update 1.06 und 'Expeditions'-Modus zu Control veröffentlicht
Changelog inside ...
Consoles // Samstag, 14. Dezember 2019 um 11:30 von
Die Entwicklerstudios 505 Games und Entwicklerstudio Remedy Entertainment haben jetzt zu Control ein neues Update veröffentlicht. Das Update mit der Versionsnummer 1.06 auf der Playstation-, 1.06 auf der PC- und 1.0.0.8 auf der Xbox-Plattform steht ab sofort zum Herunterladen bereit.
Neben einige Bugfixes bringt das neue Update die Unterstützung für den Expeditions-Modus mit sich, welcher nach der Mission "My Brother's Keeper" im Game freigeschaltet wird. Darin können sogenannten "Jukebox Tokens" nach erfolgreicher Mission verdient werden. Ein Blogeintrag erläutert weitere Details zum neuen Modus: Klick mich!
Der Changelog für das aktuelle Update sieht wie gefolgt aus:
General
- Expeditions game mode added
- General optimizations and bug fixes
Performance
- Improved performance when the map is kept open
- HUD elements will no longer flicker when progress bars are updating
- Control update 1.06 fixed random camera glitch when doing Ground Slam
- Fixed an issue when rapidly switching between weapon forms would cause a crash
Photo Mode
- Various fixes and optimizations to Photo Mode UI
UI
- Inventory now has a Sorting Mode. Players can sort items by: New, Rarity, Type
- Control 1.06 fixed line breaks and subtitles mismatch for multiple languages
- Various localization fixes
Progression
- Control version 1.06 fixed an issue when players were unable to pick up all samples in the Old Growth side mission
- Fixed an issue when players were rewarded twice upon completing the Old Friends side mission
- Fixed an issue when the interaction prompt disappears on Ahti’s plants when players quit to the main menu while Jesse is talking to the plants
- Fixed issues that could prevent players from progressing through some of the Bureau Alert missions
- Control version 1.06 fixed an issue when the Bureau Alert “Personnel Protection” in Ordinary AWE failed
- Fixed an issue when Troopers are idle until taking damage during Bureau Alerts
- Fixed an issue where Launching objects could push the player “out of world”
- Fixed an issue where the Tactical Response Gear outfit wasn’t available for players who have it unlocked on the Epic Games Store.
- Control 1.06 fixed an issue where the Threshold Kids episode “When You’re Caught in a House Shift” couldn’t be collected