Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ist Game of the Year
Alle Gewinner in der Übersicht
Consoles // Freitag, 13. Dezember 2019 um 06:45 von
Die Game Awards wurden bis vor kurzer Zeit vergeben. Zahlreiche Entwickler konnten wieder die begehrten Preise mit nach hause nehmen. Besonders freuen konnten sich in diesem Jahr From Software und Activision, die mit Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice den Award für das Game of the Year erhalten haben. Alle Gewinner seht ihr hier nochmal in der Übersicht:
Recognizing a game that delivers the absolute best experience across all creative and technical fields.
Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco / Sora Ltd. / Nintendo)
Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)
The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment / Private Division)
Player’s Voice
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems / Koei Tecmo / Nintendo)
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco / Sora / Nintendo)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
Best Game Direction
Awarded for outstanding creative vision and innovation in game direction and design.
Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)
The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment / Private Division)
Best Narrative
For outstanding storytelling and narrative development in a game.
A Plague Tale: Innocence (Asobo Studio / Focus Home Interactive)
Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment / Private DIvision)
Best Art Direction
For outstanding creative and / or technical achievement in artistic design and animation.
Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Gris (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)
Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Grezzo / Nintendo)
Best Score / Music
For outstanding music, inclusive of score, original song and / or licensed soundtrack.
Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda (Brace Yourself Games / Nintendo)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)
Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)
Best Audio Design
Recognizing the best in-game audio and sound design.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision)
Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Gears 5 (The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios)
Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)
Best Performance
Awarded to an individual for voice-over acting, motion, and / or performance capture.
Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb in The Outer Worlds
Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden in Control
Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz in Gears 5
Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff in Death Stranding
Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling in Control
Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges in Death Stranding
Games for Impact
For a thought provoking game with a profound pro-social meaning or message.
Concrete Genie (Pixelopus / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Gris (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)
Kind Words (Popcannibal)
Life is Strange 2 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)
Sea of Solitude (Jo-Mei Games / Electronic Arts)
Best Ongoing Game
Awarded to a game for outstanding development of ongoing content that evolves the player experience over time.
Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
Destiny 2 (Bungie)
Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
Best Independent Game
For outstanding creative and technical achievement in a game made outside the traditional publisher system.
Baba Is You (Hempuli)
Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
Katana ZERO (Askiisoft / Devolver Digital)
The Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital / Annapurna Interactive)
Untitled Goose Game (House House / Panic)
Best Mobile Game
For the best game playable on a dedicated mobile device.
Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios / Activision)
Grindstone (Capybara Games)
Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)
Sky: Children of Light (thatgamecompany)
What the Golf? (Tribaland)
Best Community Support
Recognizing a game for outstanding community support, transparency, and responsiveness.
Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
Destiny 2 (Bungie)
Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
Best VR / AR Game
For the best game experience playable in virtual or augmented reality, irrespective of platform.
Asgard’s Wrath (Sanzaru Games / Oculus Studios)
Blood & Truth (SIE London Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Beat Saber (Beat Games)
No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games / Gearbox Publishing)
Best Action Game
For the best game in the action genre-focused primarily on combat.
Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
Astral Chain (Platinum Games / Nintendo)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision)
Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)
Gears 5 (The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios)
Metro Exodus (4A Games / Deep Silver)
Best Action / Adventure Game
For the best action / adventure game, combining combat with traversal and puzzle solving.
Borderlands 3 (Gearbox Software / 2K Games)
Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Grezzo / Nintendo)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)
Best Role-Playing Game
For the best game designed with rich player character customization and progression, including massively multiplayer experiences.
Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)
The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment / Private Division)
Best Fighting Game
For the best game designed primarily around head-to-head combat.
Dead or Alive 6 (Team Ninja / Koei Tecmo)
Jump Force (Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco)
Mortal Kombat 11 (NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
Samurai Shodown (SNK / Athlon Games)
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco / Sora Ltd. / Nintendo)
Best Family Game
For the best game appropriate for family play, irrespective of genre or platform.
Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Next Level Games / Nintendo)
Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco / Sora / Nintendo)
Yoshi’s Crafted World (Good-Feel / Nintendo)
Best Strategy Game
Best game focused on real time or turn-based strategy gameplay, irrespective of platform.
Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Triumph Studios / Paradox Interactive)
Anno 1800 (Blue Byte / Ubisot)
Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems / Koei Tecmo / Nintendo)
Total War: Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly / Sega)
Tropico 6 (Limbic Entertainment / Kalypso Media)
Wargroove (Chucklefish)
Best Sports / Racing Game
For the best traditional and non-traditional sports and racing game.
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox / Activision)
DiRT Rally 2.0 (Codemasters)
eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (PES Productions / Konami)
F1 2019 (Codemasters)
FIFA 20 (EA Sports)
Best Multiplayer Game
For outstanding online multiplayer gameplay and design, including co-op and massively multiplayer experiences, irrespective of game genre.
Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
Borderlands 3 (Gearbox Software / 2K Games)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision)
The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft)
Tetris 99 (Arika / Nintendo)
Fresh Indie Developer: Presented by Subway
Recognizing a new independent studio that released its first game in 2019.
DeadToast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro
House House for Untitled Goose Game
Mega Crit for Slay the Spire
Mobius Digital for The Outer Wilds
Nomada Studio for Gris
ZA/UM for Disco Elysium
Content Creator of the Year
For a streamer or content creator who has made an important and positive impact on the industry in 2019.
Courage – Jack Dunlop
Dr. Lupo – Benjamin Lupo
Ewok – Soleil Wheeler
Grefg – David Martínez
Shroud – Michael Grzesiek
Best eSports Game
For the game that has delivered the best overall eSports experience to players (inclusive of tournaments, community support, and content updates), irrespective of genre or platform.
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
DOTA2 (Valve)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
League of Legends (Riot Games)
Overwatch (Blizzard)
Best eSports Player
The eSports player judged to be the most outstanding for performance and conduct in 2019, irrespective of game.
Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)
Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom, League of Legends)
Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
Oleksandr ‘S1mple’ Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won (SF Shock, Overwatch)
Best eSports Team
Recognizing an individual esports team judged the most outstanding for performance and conduct in 2019.
Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
G2 Esports (League of Legends)
OG (DOTA2)
San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)
Team Liquid (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Best eSports Event
Recognizing a singular event (across single or multiple days) that delivered a best-of-class experience for participants, in-person fans, and the broadcast audience.
2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
EVO 2019
Fortnite World Cup
IEM Katowice 2019
League of Legends World Championship 2019
The International 2019
Best eSports Coach
The eSports coach judged to be the most outstanding for performance and conduct in 2019.
Eric ‘adreN’ Hoag (Team Liquid, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Nu-ri ‘Cain’ Jang (Team Liquid, League of Legends)
Fabian ‘GrabbZ’ Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
Kim ‘Kkoma’ Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)
Titouan ‘Sockshka’ Merloz (OG, DOTA2)
Danny ‘Zonic’ Sørensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Best eSports Host
The best host or commentator of eSports events (both in-venue and / or broadcast) in 2019, irrespective of game or language.
Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
Alex “Machine” Richardson
Paul “Redeye” Chaloner
Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang