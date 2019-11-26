Red Dead Redemption 2: Neues Update zur PC- und Xbox One-Version veröffentlicht
Changelog inside ...
Consoles // Dienstag, 26. November 2019 um 17:38 von
Für die PC- und Xbox One-Version von Red Dead Redemption 2 hat das Entwicklerstudio Rockstar jetzt ein neues Update veröffentlicht. Das Update trägt die Versionsnummer 1.14.1 und ist zirka 500 MB groß. Es steht ab sofort zum Herunterladen bereit.
Während die PC- etliche Bugfixes erhält, beschränkt sich das Update bei der Xbox One-Version auf "verbesserte Stabilität und Performance". Der vollständige Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
[November 25, 2019] General / Miscellaneous – PC
- Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a crash when changing Windows audio devices/settings while the game was running
- Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a crash when launching the game after switching between Vulkan and DirectX 12
- Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a crash when graphical settings were changed and applied while close to the VRAM limit
- Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a crash during loading screens when launching Story Mode or Red Dead Online
- Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a crash when attempting to quit the game
- Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a crash when switching between several input devices
- Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a crash during gameplay when using keyboard and mouse controls
- Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a crash when transitioning between Story Mode and Red Dead Online
- Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a crash when entering Photo Mode while the player was in cinematic camera mode
- Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a crash during certain weather conditions on systems with multiple graphics cards
- Improvements to address an issue that resulted in graphical errors and other instability when using Vulkan with multiple graphics cards
- Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a random crash during gameplay when using DirectX 12
- Improvements to address issues that resulted in random crashes during gameplay in Story Mode and Red Dead Online
[November 25, 2019] General / Miscellaneous – Xbox One
- General fixes and improvements to stability and performance