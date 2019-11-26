Einloggen

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: Update 1.03 behebt einige kleinere Bugs

Consoles // Dienstag, 26. November 2019 um 17:21 von needcoffee

Für das Game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order hat das Entwicklerstudio Entwicklerstudio Respawn Entertainmen jetzt ein neues Update veröffentlicht. Das Update trägt die Versionsnummer 1.04, ist ab sofort für die PC-Plattform verfügbar und behebt einige kleinere Bugs im Game. Für die Konsolen-Version erscheint das Update "später".

Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:

Release notes

  • There was an issue that would sometimes cause BD-1 to turn invisible after completing Bogano. This has been fixed and everyone’s favourite droid will now be visible.
  • The Force bar has had its colour switched, making it easier to read.
  • You will no longer be able to glitch through a wall on Ilum.
  • An issue that caused the Spire of Miktrull from being raised has been fixed.
  • A missing bridge on Dathomir has been located, no longer blocking game progress.
  • Spheres can no longer get stuck in the wall within the Tomb of Eilram.
  • An issue preventing players from leaving the tomb on Dathomir has been addressed.
  • Fixed an issue that was preventing players from completing the Force Push tutorial.
  • Players can no longer bypass a specific area on Dathomir that requires double jump.
  • BD-1 will no longer disappear during a later section of the game.
  • Talking to BD-1 during the AT-AT scene on Kashyyyk will no longer break the scene.
  • There was an issue which prevented players from locating the double bladed lightsaber on Dathomir, this has been addressed.
  • Improved collision on Bogano.
  • Improved collision on Ilum.
  • Fixed an issue which would cause the player to die at the same time as another [spoiler] character.
  • Fixed an issue which would cause parts of the level to become affected by lightsaber throws during one of the fights with [spoiler].
  • Fixed an issue where players could become stuck on Dathomir after defeating [spoiler].
  • Fixed an issue from occurring where a character would not appear on Dathomir, and thus preventing players from progressing.
  • An issue preventing players from completing a sphere puzzle on Zeffo has been addressed.


