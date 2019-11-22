Sea of Thieves: Patch 2.0.9 + Content-Update 'The Seabound Soul' verÃ¶ffentlicht
Ahoy Piraten!
XBOX One // Freitag, 22. November 2019 um 18:18 von
Auf der X019-Konferenz angekÃ¼ndigt, jetzt verfÃ¼gbar: Microsoft und das Entwicklerstudio RARE haben jetzt im Zuge vom Content-Update "The Seabound Soul" auch einen neuen Patch zu Sea of Thieves verÃ¶ffentlicht. Der Patch trÃ¤gt die Versionsnummer 2.0.9, ist ab sofort verfÃ¼gbar und ist rund 7-12 GB (Windows-Version zirka 13 GB) groÃŸ.
Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
Updates
-
Portable Ammo Crates – Portable Ammo Crates can now be found washed up across the Sea of Thieves. These can hold a stack of 50 ammo for your guns and can be carried to the Ammo Chest found on your ship or on an island to restock the Ammo Crate supply.
-
Interactive Campfires – Players can now build and light campfires found on islands across the Sea of Thieves. You’ll need wood in order to rebuild a campfire and your ingenuity to light it. Once lit, you can cook away to your heart’s content, as long as you keep it supplied with wood – but be warned, the smoke emanating from a campfire can be seen by other crews. Protect that Splashtail!
-
Collector’s Chests in Gold Hoarder Riddles – Players will now be rewarded with a Collector’s Chest that contains gold and artefacts inside once they complete any Riddle Quest. This change allows us to increase the rewards players get for completing Riddle Maps to bring them more in line with the rewards players receive for completing X Marks the Spot Voyages. Gold inside the Collector’s Chest can be taken immediately and is awarded to the whole crew, but any artefacts found inside are vulnerable and need to be returned to your nearest Outpost!
-
Emergent Collector’s Chests with Rewards – Players have been scouring the world and uncovering Collector’s Chests, washed up on beaches and even hidden in shipwrecks. Those empty Collector’s Chests will now be packed full of rewards, with a chance to find a range of valuable reward items and even gold that can be collected straight from the chest into your crew’s wallets. They can even be found in Forts, Skeleton Ships, Krakens and Megalodons. Head out there and hunt them out!
-
Emergent Skeleton Captain Rewards – Ritual Skulls can now be rewarded from Skeleton Ship battles, therefore will no longer be found when defeating an emergent Skeleton Captain. Their Skeleton Orders will still lead players to a range of high-value rewards.
-
Fort Collector’s Chests – Collector’s Chests packed full of rewards and gold have now been added to the vaults of Skeleton Forts. The Fort of the Damned even receives a full Collector’s Chest with a range of valuable rewards in addition to all the previous Fort rewards!
-
Fort of the Damned Key – The Fort of the Damned Key will now be tracked on the map for all players to see.
-
Gunpowder Skeleton Movement – Gunpowder Skeletons have had their movement speed slowed down to be a little more forgiving to those unaware of their presence. But these hissing threats are still to be feared, so as soon as you hear that fuse light – run!
-
Who Equipped That? – When inside the Shipwright Chest, if another crew member has equipped a ship cosmetic you will now see that cosmetic in your inventory grid in addition to the preview pane confirming that a member of your crew has applied it.
-
Stocked Rowboats – Check that Rowboat storage carefully, as Rowboats can now spawn with goodies inside!
-
Showing Off – When holding a pet, ‘showing’ them will now have a range of actions they can perform!
-
Particle Effects Quality – A new graphics option has been added for PC players: Particle Emitter Quality. This will enable players to increase the quality of some particle effects such as ship fire and water spray, typically by increasing the number of particles spawned. However, it can affect both CPU and GPU performance.
Fixed Issues
General
-
Players should no longer find themselves spawning on the Shores of Gold when attempting to take a mermaid to return to their ship.
-
Using a keybind to switch to food following a weapon switch now works consistently.
-
Hitting the environment with a sword strike will now correctly classify as a miss and delay the player from striking again for the full cooldown.
-
The Masked Stranger’s sketches have now been returned to their original locations from Smuggler’s Fortune to ensure players can still unlock the Commendation.
-
Players should no longer be able to press themselves into areas of the Galleon and emerge through the hull.
-
Players will now be prevented from playing an emote when already taking continuous damage. Taking continuous damage while emoting also cancels the players current emote.
-
Players can no longer be affected by the Jigball or Wearyball when already taking continuous damage. Taking continuous damage while under the effects of the Jigball or Wearyball also cancels the player’s current cursed effect.
-
‘The Shroudbreaker’ Tall Tale – Players who migrate after solving the puzzle vault will now find the altar map correctly migrates with them.
-
When locating a washed-up Rag and Bone Crate, they will no longer have a delivery time attached to the package so you can hand them in at your leisure!
-
Emote and Pirate Phrase radials will no longer intersect with tutorial popups.
-
Resolved a rare occurrence where a docked Rowboat could be removed when migrating servers.
-
Collecting a Message in a Bottle will once again play SFX.
-
Ships on the edge of a storm will now begin to take on rainwater when rain effects are visible on-screen.
-
Players can no longer continuously attack an animal after it has died and disappeared, producing SFX and VFX (you monsters).
-
Gunpowder Skeletons no longer become paralysed if their Gunpowder Keg is harpooned away from them.
-
Sword-lunging into the Pirate Emporium and interacting with the Emporium NPC no longer locks player movement.
-
Skeletons spawning on Lost Gold Fort should no longer spawn on top of each other in the same spot.
-
‘The Legendary Storyteller’ Tall Tale – The Chalice Key and Crown Key are now correctly textured.
-
Corrected a range of cannon icons to ensure they are centered inside the icon and preview image.
-
Players carrying the Pirate Legend shanty into deep water will now hear the underwater version of the tune.
-
The ship’s wheel, mast and capstan now consistently display damage VFX and SFX when taking damage.
-
When using the Vanity Chest to equip an emote, you can now access all slots using the mouse.
-
When the last player votes with their dagger, the appropriate SFX is played for the final dagger.
-
Resolved an issue causing players loadouts to become corrupted on loading into the game, causing your next visit to the Ferry of the Damned or game restart to reset your loadout.
-
‘Wild Rose’ Tall Tale – George’s music box now shows the correct figures spinning on top.
-
Detonating a Gunpowder Skeleton will now chain detonate any nearby Gunpowder Skeletons.
-
Interacting with a ship interaction point during a sword lunge will no longer cause subsequent animations to play incorrectly.
-
When digging up bait, the ‘Pick Up’ tooltip is now visible.
-
The Skeleton Captain on Crow’s Nest Fort will now drop a Fort Key when defeated.
-
When throwing water from a bucket, water VFX should now display consistently.
-
Resolved an issue causing some servers to exhibit high network activity, causing all connected players to experience high ping.
Fort of the Damned
-
Resolved issues in several locations which caused the ghost of Graymarrow to become stuck inside the environment at the Fort of the Damned.
-
Dropped Skeleton Orders will now use the correct radial iconography in the quest radial menu.
-
Shadows of Fate should no longer spawn on top of each other in the same spot.
-
Purchasing a Skull Stash Voyage then sailing away from the Outpost before activating it will now correctly select the Outpost closest to the player’s position when activating.
-
Ferryman Statue’s ‘Grate Hands’ will no longer be displayed on an inactive Fort of the Damned when a player somewhere else in the world encounters a Shadow of Fate Skeleton.
-
Ferryman Statue’s ‘Grate Hands’ are now cleared once the Fort is completed.
-
Ferryman Statue’s ‘Grate Hands’ will correctly reactivate when leaving and rejoining the Fort while in progress.
-
Improved the animations used by the Ferryman Statue’s ‘Grate Hands’ to provide more variety.
-
Players who are teleported out of the vault when the Fort is restarted are now teleported to their ship.
-
On opening the Fort door, the key is now visually removed.
-
Gunpowder Kegs spawned inside the Fort vault will no longer explode if a nearby keg is detonated prior to the vault being opened.
Pirate Emporium
-
Emotes in the preview pane of the Emporium and Vanity Chest are now presented as they appear on your equipped pirate, reducing scenarios where the preview showed pirates’ hands in the incorrect locations.
-
The Coin Toss Emote now shows the coin in the preview when purchasing within the Emporium or equipping from the Vanity Chest.
-
Changing the game window size on PC while inside the Pirate Emporium will no longer cause graphical issues with the pet preview window.
-
After purchasing an item, the player should no longer be returned to the home tab.
-
When using the Vanity Chest to equip an emote, players can now access all slots using the mouse.
-
Defeating an Ancient Skeleton and receiving the pop-up in German now fits correctly on-screen.
-
Players browsing the Pirate Emporium now display the correct presence in their Xbox status while playing Sea of Thieves.
Pets
-
Pets sitting on the crow’s nest perch when the mast is destroyed will now correctly and safely return to the deck.
-
Dirty pets can now be cleaned with a bucket of water when below deck.
-
Pets will no longer instantly become clean if jumping in the water.
-
Equipping a pet from your Pet Chest while you are already holding another player’s pet will now correctly summon your own pet.
-
When navigating the Pet Chest, animals should no longer briefly T-pose when selected.
-
After dismissing a pet it will no longer still appear equipped in the Pet Chest.
-
Crumbs will now fall on the floor when pets eat food on a moving ship.
The Arena
-
Players should no longer find themselves spawning on the Shores of Gold when attempting to use a mermaid to return to their ship in The Arena.
Environment
-
Moved the tooltip to remove a pet from an animal cage to make it more visible on-screen.
-
Info text should no longer be displayed when sailing through the Devil’s Shroud approaching the Shores of Gold.
-
Shadows will no longer be cast from the mountains in the evening on Plunder Outpost.
-
Players should no longer become stuck between the shipwreck and dock in the Pirate Legend Hideout.
-
Players should no longer become stuck next to a tree on Smuggler’s Bay.
-
Players should no longer become stuck between rocks on Ashen Reaches.
-
Players should no longer clip into the floor when climbing the southeast ladder on Fort of the Damned.
Known Issues
-
Cosmetics Saving Across Sessions – Some players may find that after equipping cosmetics then leaving the game, upon their return those cosmetics will no longer be equipped.
-
Sailor of the Shores of Gold Title Not Unlocking – Some players may find that after having completed the Seeker of Grand Adventure Commendation, they are not awarded the Sailor of the Shores of Gold Title.
-
The Seabound Soul Subtitle Formatting – Players may find that some dialogue subtitle text in non-English languages is cut off. The team is working to get this issue fixed as soon as possible.
To learn more about the currently tracked known issues on Sea of Thieves and their status, head over to our Known Issues support site article.