Patch 1.1.1.0 zu The Outer Worlds erscheint Anfang nächster Woche
Changelog inside ...
Samstag, 16. November 2019
Wie das Entwicklerstudio Obsidian Entertainment nun bekanntgibt, wird ein neuer Patch für das Game The Outer Worlds Anfang nächster Woche, am Montag erscheinen. Der Patch trägt die Versionsnummer 1.1.1.0 und umfasst folgende Bugfixes und Verbesserungen:
At this time, we would like to let you all know that we are looking at releasing a patch next week to implement some changes and bug fixes. This patch is currently in the testing phase and as long as no other issues occur during this time, we hope to release it to you all sometime next week. Please be aware that this can change, but we are working hard to make this timeline and things are looking good thus far.
Resolved Issues:
- The crashing issue in Tartarus
- Increase Font Size - Conversations/Subtitles
- Muffled sound effects occur at random times for players on the PS4
- Companions dying and failing companion quests on modes other than Supernova
- Unable to finish "Radio Free Monarch"
- Trophy "Not the Best Choice" fails to unlock properly
If you do not see your particular issue or suggestion listed above, please understand that we are continually reviewing and working on items that you are sharing with us. We will continue to work on updates and patches to see how we can make your gaming experience the best it possibly can be.
We want to inform you that Patch 1.1.1.0 will not be ready until Monday, November 18th. We apologize for this inconvenience as we tried to get this out to you this week, but due to some unfortunate circumstances the patch will not be ready until early next week.
Again we are sorry to have to push this update back. We appreciate your patience and understanding regarding this delay.