Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Gameplay-Trailer zu Microsoft Flight Simulator...

Gameplay-Trailer zu Microsoft Flight Simulator

Dat Erinnerungen ...

XBOX One // Donnerstag, 14. November 2019 um 22:15 von needcoffee

Auch für das diesjährige angekündigte Game Microsoft Flight Simulator hat Microsoft soeben einen neuen Trailer veröffentlicht. Der Release ist 2020 für die Xbox One- und PC-Plattform geplant.

Coming 2020, Microsoft Flight Simulator is the next generation of one of the most beloved simulation franchises. From light planes to wide-body jets, fly highly detailed and stunning aircraft in an incredibly realistic world. Create your flight plan and fly anywhere on the planet. Enjoy flying day or night and face realistic, challenging weather conditions.



X

Liebe Leute, wie ihr wisst, benutzen alle Webseiten Cookies um Daten von Euch zu speichern. Andere speichern ziemlich viel, wir aber benutzen die Cookies nur, um euren Login zu speichern, und speichern wie lang ihr auf CW wart (für die Achievements). Durch das Benutzen unserer Webseite akzeptiert Ihr unser Cookiemanagement.