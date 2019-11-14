Gameplay-Trailer zu Microsoft Flight Simulator
Dat Erinnerungen ...
XBOX One // Donnerstag, 14. November 2019 um 22:15 von
Auch für das diesjährige angekündigte Game Microsoft Flight Simulator hat Microsoft soeben einen neuen Trailer veröffentlicht. Der Release ist 2020 für die Xbox One- und PC-Plattform geplant.
Coming 2020, Microsoft Flight Simulator is the next generation of one of the most beloved simulation franchises. From light planes to wide-body jets, fly highly detailed and stunning aircraft in an incredibly realistic world. Create your flight plan and fly anywhere on the planet. Enjoy flying day or night and face realistic, challenging weather conditions.