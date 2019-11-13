Patch 12.0 zu State of Decay 2 veröffentlicht
XBOX One // Donnerstag, 14. November 2019 um 21:18 von
Microsoft und das Entwicklerstudio Undead Labs haben nun für das Xbox One- und PC-exklusive Game State of Decay 2 einen weiteren Patch veröffentlicht.
Der Patch trägt die Versionsnummer 12.0, ist ab sofort verfügbar und umfasst etliche neue Waffen und Outfits, die zuvor exklusiv in der Heartland-Erweiterung waren. Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
Back in the spring, the Heartland Story DLC returned to the roots of State of Decay by visiting the area known as Trumbull Valley. Now we’re bringing some of the equipment and fashion from Heartland into the game for everyone to use! Read the full patch notes here.
This pack adds new guns and outfits to the base game, drawn from the story and characters of the Heartland Story DLC from earlier this year. It includes five new guns, 30 new outfits, and a new facility mod that allows you to craft improvised rifles for your survivors.
This update takes some of our audience's favorite weapons and outfits from State of Decay 2: Heartland and introduces them into the core game for free.
The Guns of Echo Lab
The high-end firearms used by the military scientists of Echo Lab during their foray into Trumbull Valley have been smuggled out and restored for use by civilians.
It is unclear whether Echo Lab is aware of this, or whether they will have a problem with it once someone tells them. These firearms include:
- Restored Echo-S1 Revolver (.22 Caliber)
- Actions speak louder than words. The same cannot be said for this nearly silent pistol.
- Restored Echo-S2 Rifle (.22 Caliber)
- He will win who, prepared himself, waits to take the enemy unprepared ... such as with this integrally suppressed rifle.
- Restored Echo-S3 Shotgun (12 Gauge)
- Let your plans be dark and impenetrable as night, and when you move, fall like a thunderbolt.
- Restored Echo-S4 SMG (9mm)
- The strongest of all warriors are these two — Time and Patience. Of course, Silence is pretty good too.
- Restored Echo-S6 Pistol (.45 Caliber)
- It has been said that an empty vessel makes the loudest sound. I assure you, this pistol is no empty vessel.
- Restored Echo-S7 Assault Rifle (5.56mm)
- This weapon proves the adage that silence is a source of great strength.
The restoration work is top-notch, and these weapons are mechanically identical to their counterparts in State of Decay 2: Heartland. All six are available via the Bounty Broker.
Trumbull Valley Fashion
We've added 30 new outfits (6 models, 5 variants each) based on the clothing worn by characters in State of Decay 2: Heartland.
Two are unlocked immediately, and the rest are available via scavenging or the Bounty Broker.
- Trumbull T-Shirt
- Keesha's original "shadow skull" T-shirt is unlocked automatically.
- Four more variants with local Trumbull Valley logos are available via scavenging, primarily at vehicle-related sites.
- Rumpled Jacket
- Larisse's original striped shirt and green jacket combo is unlocked automatically.
- Four more variants are available via scavenging in houses.
- Tattered Suit
- Quincy's original bloodied suit is available from the Bounty Broker.
- Four more (cleaner) variants are available via scavenging in houses.
- Leather Trenchcoat
- Helena's original black leather ensemble is available from the Bounty Broker.
- Four more variants are available via scavenging, primarily at police and military sites.
- Biker Vest
- Brock's original "deer skull" vest is available from the Bounty Broker.
- Four more variants, including Reba's dusty grey vest, are available via scavenging at vehicle-related sites.
- Lizard Hoodie
- Diana's original "chameleon" hoodie is available from the Bounty Broker.
- Four more variants, each in a different color, are available via scavenging in a variety of places.
Quincy Maxwell as a Facility Mod
We've also added the Improvised Weapon Station, a facility mod that can be installed anywhere in your base.
This unlocks the weapons that Quincy could craft in State of Decay 2: Heartland, including:
- Danforth Slugger (Blunt)
- A Network-affiliated maker named "PapiEdgar_11" perfected and shared a simple process for filling an everyday wooden bat with lead, without losing durability.
- The resulting weapon delivers high-value strikes on a shoestring budget.
- Trumbull Gatekeeper (7.62mm)
- Originally designed by a Network-affiliated gunsmith known only as "Cletus", the pattern for this modified Model 70 rifle has spread virally from community to community. Its owners swear by its reliability and versatility.
- Features a scope, an expanded internal magazine, fast-cycling bolt, and homemade suppressor, making it perfect for the lone survivor looking to kill a lot of zombies without drawing too much noise.
- Network DIY Assault Rifle (5.56mm)
- After I gave up on finding exact replacement parts for repairing firearms, I started getting ... creative. This baby might not be much too look at, but she's got it where it counts.
- Masterwork Assault Rifle (5.56mm)
- I've been setting aside components for this ... a double-drum magazine, high-end optic, and hand tuned trigger group should make this as effective as a military-grade machine gun.
Loot Changes
While placing the new outfits into the loot system, we made another couple of changes.
- Rare outfits are now much more likely to appear, once you have already found the more common variants. This should help address the plight of players who have struggled to scavenge for their last few outfits.
- Clients can now find outfits as loot in all three maps, rather than only finding them in Cascade Hills.
- Repair Kits can now be found at Auto Shops, because of course they can.
- A version of the Golden Vulture (Brock's ridiculous gun) can now sometimes be found in police evidence lockers and abandoned bags, or may be sold by the Mysterious Wandering Trader.
- A firearm once owned by an idiot, full of sound and fury. Perhaps in your hands, it might signify something.
- This gun is very rare, so please don't get your hopes up.