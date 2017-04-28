Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Donnerstag, 07. November 2019 um 08:17 von Ark

Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 28.10. - 03.11.

Hardware

Woche vom 28.10.2019 bis 03.11.2019

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2019

Insgesamt

NSWI

119.397

69.438

49.959

2.907.361

9.796.907

PS4

8.338

7.422

916

915.271

8.467.361

3DS

1.070

1.241

-171

171.355

24.476.319

XONE

75

81

-6

5.725

108.656

VITA

41

23

18

37.390

5.862.744


Software

01./00. [PS4] Persona 5 Royal # (Atlus) {2019.10.31} (¥8.800) - 201.448 / NEU<80-100%>
02./00. [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo) {2019.10.31} (¥5.980) - 150.649 / NEU<40-60%>
03./02. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) - 51.143 / 183.685 (-20%)
04./01. [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2019.10.25} (¥7.900) - 37.905 / 155.575 (-68%)
05./00. [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 (Sega) {2019.11.01} (¥5.990) - 19.438 / NEU<0-20%>
06./07. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition # (Square Enix) {2019.09.27} (¥7.980) - 8.551 / 421.548 (-23%)
07./05. [NSW] Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Marvelous) {2019.10.17} (¥5.800) - 8.266 / 90.954 (-50%)
08./09. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 7.758 / 987.202 (-10%)
09./10. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 7.233 / 2.511.662 (-8%)
10./12. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) - 7.109 / 3.317.305 (-2%)
11./13. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 # (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (¥5.980) - 6.393 / 683.037 (-11%)
12./14. [NSW] Disney Tsum Tsum Festival # (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.10.10} (¥6.100) - 5.356 / 54.350 (-21%)
13./15. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World - Iceborne Master Edition # (Capcom) {2019.09.06} (¥6.990) - 5.058 / 389.551 (-12%)
14./00. [PS4] Divinity: Original Sin II - Definitive Edition (Spike Chunsoft) {2019.10.31} (¥7.800) - 4.994 / NEU<20-40%>
15./00. [NSW] Resident Evil Triple Pack (Capcom) {2019.10.31} (¥6.990) - 4.768 / NEU<20-40%>
16./16. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.07.25} (¥5.700) - 4.598 / 208.592 (-12%)
17./08. [PS4] The Outer Worlds (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2019.10.25} (¥6.800) - 3.618 / 14.277 (-66%)
18./18. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 3.556 / 1.433.168 (-11%)
19./19. [NSW] Super Mario Party # (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) - 3.334 / 1.139.011 (-9%)
20./17. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening # (Nintendo) {2019.09.20} (¥5.980) - 3.229 / 227.595 (-32%)
21./22. [NSW] Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Let's Go, Eevee! # (Pokemon Co.) {2018.11.16} (¥5.980) - 2.964 / 1.654.997 (-6%)
22./21. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 2.693 / 3.181.008 (-14%)
23./00. [NSW] Model Debut Nicola (FuRyu) {2019.11.01} (¥6.280) - 2.617 / NEU<20-40%>
24./06. [PS4] Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (Game Source Entertainment) {2019.10.24} (¥5.480) - 2.184 / 14.340 (-82%)
25./20. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint # (Ubisoft) {2019.10.04} (¥8.400) - 2.105 / 78.485 (-39%)
26./24. [PS4] eFootball Winning Eleven 2020 (Konami) {2019.09.12} (¥7.600) - 1.982 / 103.205 (-27%)
27./26. [PS4] Code Vein # (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.09.26} (¥8.200) - 1.918 / 88.056 (-23%)
28./03. [NSW] Dragon Quest X: The Maiden of Thorns and the God of Destruction Online (Square Enix) {2019.10.24} (¥3.800) - 1.816 / 36.652 (-95%)
29./27. [PS4] FIFA 20 # (Electronic Arts) {2019.09.27} (¥7.727) - 1.671 / 64.838 (-32%)
30./25. [PS4] World War Z (H2 Interactive) {2019.09.26} (¥5.480) - 1.642 / 46.828 (-37%)


