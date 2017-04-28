Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Donnerstag, 07. November 2019 um 08:17 von
Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 28.10. - 03.11.
HardwareWoche vom 28.10.2019 bis 03.11.2019
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2019
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
119.397
|
69.438
|
49.959
|
2.907.361
|
9.796.907
|
PS4
|
8.338
|
7.422
|
916
|
915.271
|
8.467.361
|
3DS
|
1.070
|
1.241
|
-171
|
171.355
|
24.476.319
|
XONE
|
75
|
81
|
-6
|
5.725
|
108.656
|
VITA
|
41
|
23
|
18
|
37.390
|
5.862.744
Software01./00. [PS4] Persona 5 Royal #
02./00. [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3
03./02. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure
04./01. [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
05./00. [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020
06./07. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition #
07./05. [NSW] Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town
08./09. [NSW] Minecraft #
09./10. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
10./12. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate #
11./13. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 #
12./14. [NSW] Disney Tsum Tsum Festival #
13./15. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World - Iceborne Master Edition
14./00. [PS4] Divinity: Original Sin II - Definitive Edition
15./00. [NSW] Resident Evil Triple Pack
16./16. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version
17./08. [PS4] The Outer Worlds
18./18. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
19./19. [NSW] Super Mario Party #
20./17. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening #
21./22. [NSW] Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Let's Go, Eevee! #
22./21. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
23./00. [NSW] Model Debut Nicola
24./06. [PS4] Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
25./20. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint #
26./24. [PS4] eFootball Winning Eleven 2020
27./26. [PS4] Code Vein #
28./03. [NSW] Dragon Quest X: The Maiden of Thorns and the God of Destruction Online
29./27. [PS4] FIFA 20 #
30./25. [PS4] World War Z