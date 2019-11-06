Update 6.0.0 zu Super Smash Bros. Ultimate veröffentlicht
Changelog inside ...
Mittwoch, 06. November 2019
Im Zuge der "Terry Bogard"-Ankündigung - der Charakter ist ab sofort im Game verfügbar - hat Nintendo jetzt passend dazu das Update mit der Versionsnummer 6.0.0 für das Nintendo Switch-exklusive Game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate veröffentlicht. Das Update umfasst einige Änderungen im Battle Arena-Modus, neue Mii-Outfits und einige neue Spirits und ist ab sofort verfügbar.
Der vollständige Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
Ver. 6.0.0 (Released November 6, 2019)
- Offline
- Andy Bogard
- Joe Higashi
- Kim Kaphwan
- Geese Howard
- Ryo Sakazaki
- Kyo Kusanagi
- Iori Yagami
- Haohmaru
- Nakoruru
- Athena Asamiya
- Ralf & Clark
- Tockles
- The Tockles spirit will appear on the DRAGON QUEST Spirit Board in the DLC Spirits menu.
Note: To play on a Spirit Board in the DLC Spirits menu, you must purchase the appropriate downloadable content.
- Online
- The following features have been added to Battle Arena mode:
- The arena type "Elite Only" has been added.
- Arenas that a friend has created can now be found by going to Join Arena → Friends' Arenas, regardless of visibility.
- The host player can now change some rules without having to shut down the arena.
- The option "Random Battlefield and Ω Form" has been added to the stage settings.
- You can now send set messages to each other inside an arena.
- General
- Added support for the upcoming Simon and Incineroar amiibo figures.
- The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase:
- Terry + King of Fighters Stadium
- Ryo Sakazaki Wig + Outfit
- Nakoruru Wig + Outfit
- Iori Yagami Wig + Outfit
- Akira Wig + Outfit
- Jacy Wig + Outfit
- You cannot make videos of replays that contain DLC you have not purchased (fighters, stages, music, Mii Fighter costumes, etc.).
- Game balance adjustments have been made.
- Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.
- Fixes and changes to fighters have been made.