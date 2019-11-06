Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Update 6.0.0 zu Super Smash Bros. Ultimate...

Update 6.0.0 zu Super Smash Bros. Ultimate veröffentlicht

Changelog inside ...

Nintendo Switch // Mittwoch, 06. November 2019 um 18:16 von needcoffee

Im Zuge der "Terry Bogard"-Ankündigung - der Charakter ist ab sofort im Game verfügbar - hat Nintendo jetzt passend dazu das Update mit der Versionsnummer 6.0.0 für das Nintendo Switch-exklusive Game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate veröffentlicht. Das Update umfasst einige Änderungen im Battle Arena-Modus, neue Mii-Outfits und einige neue Spirits und ist ab sofort verfügbar.

Der vollständige Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:

Ver. 6.0.0 (Released November 6, 2019)

  • Offline
    • The following spirits will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu:
      • Andy Bogard
      • Joe Higashi
      • Kim Kaphwan
      • Geese Howard
      • Ryo Sakazaki
      • Kyo Kusanagi
      • Iori Yagami
      • Haohmaru
      • Nakoruru
      • Athena Asamiya
      • Ralf & Clark
      • Tockles
        • The Tockles spirit will appear on the DRAGON QUEST Spirit Board in the DLC Spirits menu.
          Note: To play on a Spirit Board in the DLC Spirits menu, you must purchase the appropriate downloadable content.
  • Online
    • The following features have been added to Battle Arena mode:
      • The arena type "Elite Only" has been added.
      • Arenas that a friend has created can now be found by going to Join Arena → Friends' Arenas, regardless of visibility.
      • The host player can now change some rules without having to shut down the arena.
      • The option "Random Battlefield and Ω Form" has been added to the stage settings.
      • You can now send set messages to each other inside an arena.
  • General
    • Added support for the upcoming Simon and Incineroar amiibo figures.
    • The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase:
      • Terry + King of Fighters Stadium
      • Ryo Sakazaki Wig + Outfit
      • Nakoruru Wig + Outfit
      • Iori Yagami Wig + Outfit
      • Akira Wig + Outfit
      • Jacy Wig + Outfit
    • You cannot make videos of replays that contain DLC you have not purchased (fighters, stages, music, Mii Fighter costumes, etc.).
    • Game balance adjustments have been made.
    • Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.
    • Fixes and changes to fighters have been made.


X

Liebe Leute, wie ihr wisst, benutzen alle Webseiten Cookies um Daten von Euch zu speichern. Andere speichern ziemlich viel, wir aber benutzen die Cookies nur, um euren Login zu speichern, und speichern wie lang ihr auf CW wart (für die Achievements). Durch das Benutzen unserer Webseite akzeptiert Ihr unser Cookiemanagement.