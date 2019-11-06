Weiteres Bugfix-Update zu FIFA 20 erschienen
Das Entwicklerstudio EA hat jetzt für die neu aufgelegte diesjährige FIFA-Edition ein neues Update veröffentlicht.
Das Update trägt die Bezeichnung "Title Update #6 und steht ab sofort für die PC-Plattform zum Herunterladen bereit. Die Versionen für die Xbox One und PS4 werden später folgen. Der vollständige Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
Hey FIFA Fans,
The latest Title Update for FIFA 20 is now available on PC, it will be available on XB1 and PS4 at a later date. It includes the changes below.
Gameplay (General):
Made the following changes:
- Shortened the time between the camera cutting away during Penalty Kick Shootouts.
- Updated CPU AI decision making on free kicks for all difficulties in order to enable a wider variety of free kicks taken.
- This change does not impact free kick conversion rates, those continue to be impacted by the Difficulty setting.
Addressed the following issues:
- Improved offside detection in situations where the player given offside was not involved in the play.
- Addressed instances of sideline characters getting stuck in place with their arms outstretched.
FUT:
Addressed the following issues:
- Desyncs when watching a FUT Champions Channel replay in some situations.
- A non-functional button callout was present on the Squad Builder screen when making a Concept Squad.
- Turquoise blue bar was still displaying on the Season Objectives tile when a different tile was being highlighted.
- The My Friends text was displaying as ‘Undefined’ in some situations on the Team Select screen in FUT Friendlies Couch Play.
- In some rare instances, players were incorrectly unable to find opponents in FUT Rivals.
- Corrected the lighting of the Opponent’s Squad screen to match the lighting normally used in the Squad screen.
- PC Only: In some situations, the various tabs at the top of the Squad screen were not displaying after toggling back and forth between screens repeatedly.
- PC Only: Sometimes, on the Squad screen, the arrows and numbers from the Formation option would display for the other options.
Career Mode:
Addressed the following issues:
- Created players having their Skill Moves and Weak Foot reset in situations where an increase to the stat was earned when the values were already at the max of 5.
- Being terminated from your manager position in some situations due to delegating contract negotiations even in situations where the manager was having significant team success that season.
- Text alignment issues on the Tables screen impacting Goal Difference and Points.
VOLTA FOOTBALL:
Addressed the following issues:
- Some of the Attribute boost arrows for Chemistry were displaying on the wrong Attributes for your current Chemistry Style.
- The Harvester Jacket was not correctly displaying on all Avatars.
- Players were showing their age as -852 on the Penalty Kick Selection screen.
- An overlay was incorrectly displaying in the top left corner when playing the first Training Drill of a session.
Pro Clubs:
Addressed the following issues:
- The Overall Rating for some players was displaying incorrectly in the Pro Clubs screens.
- This was a visual issue only, the Virtual Pro was performing with the proper Attributes in gameplay.
General:
Made the following changes:
- The Saudi Pro League is now known as the MBS Pro League.
Visuals:
Made the following changes:
- Added 39 new Star Heads.
- These will only be available following a server update. Please follow @EASPORTSFIFA on Twitter for updates on when this will be live in-game.
- Updates to multiple players, Star Heads, kits, crests, teams, banners, balls, trophies, and boots.
Addressed the following issues:
- In some displays, there was a black line down the middle of the screen while on the Side Select screen.
Thanks to those who’ve provided feedback. Throughout the course of the FIFA 20 season we'll provide you with more information and updates if and when they become available.
The FIFA Team