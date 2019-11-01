Umfangreiches Update zur Nintendo Switch-Version von Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night veröffentlicht
Input Lag-Verbesserungen, etliche Bugfixes und mehr ...
Nintendo Switch // Freitag, 01. November 2019 um 10:58 von
Entwickler ArtPlay und 505 Games haben jetzt wie versprochen ein umfangreiches Update zur Nintendo Switch-Version von Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night veröffentlicht. Das Update trägt die Versionsnummer 1.03, ist ab sofort verfügbar und setzt seinen Fokus auf folgende vier Bereiche: Input Lag, grafische Qualität, Abstürze und Ladezeiten. Ein weiteres Update ist zudem bereits in Arbeit.
There are four areas of improvement in version 1.03: Input Lag, Visual Quality, Crashes and Load Times.
First off, input lag has been eliminated throughout the game. You will ﬁnd the controls more responsive, making the game easier to navigate and enemies easier to ﬁght. There are still a few areas that need optimizing that will be included in update 1.04.
Overall stability has been improved throughout the game. We have addressed several speciﬁc situations that have been causing crashes, most notably when reading books from a bookcase.
Loading times have been reduced signiﬁcantly, by up to 70% but there are still areas we’d like to improve. We will keep working to improve this on a room-by-room basis.
Even more improvements are coming in update 1.04, so keep an eye on the news for that announcement!