Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 21.10. - 27.10.
HardwareWoche vom 21.10.2019 bis 27.10.2019
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2019
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
69.438
|
54.067
|
15.371
|
2.787.964
|
9.677.510
|
PS4
|
7.422
|
7.362
|
60
|
906.933
|
8.459.023
|
3DS
|
1.241
|
1.110
|
131
|
170.285
|
24.475.249
|
XONE
|
81
|
142
|
-61
|
5.650
|
108.581
|
VITA
|
23
|
27
|
-4
|
37.349
|
5.862.703
Software01./00. [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
02./01. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure
03./00. [NSW] Dragon Quest X: The Maiden of Thorns and the God of Destruction Online
04./00. [PS4] Dragon Quest X: The Maiden of Thorns and the God of Destruction Online
05./02. [NSW] Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town
06./00. [PS4] Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
07./03. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age S - Definitive Edition #
08./00. [PS4] The Outer Worlds
09./05. [NSW] Minecraft #
10./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe