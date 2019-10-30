Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 30. Oktober 2019 um 17:22 von Ark

Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 21.10. - 27.10.

Hardware

Woche vom 21.10.2019 bis 27.10.2019

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2019

Insgesamt

NSWI

69.438

54.067

15.371

2.787.964

9.677.510

PS4

7.422

7.362

60

906.933

8.459.023

3DS

1.241

1.110

131

170.285

24.475.249

XONE

81

142

-61

5.650

108.581

VITA

23

27

-4

37.349

5.862.703


Software

01./00. [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2019.10.25} (¥7.900) - 117.670 / NEU
02./01. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) - 64.045 / 132.542 (-6%)
03./00. [NSW] Dragon Quest X: The Maiden of Thorns and the God of Destruction Online (Square Enix) {2019.10.24} (¥3.800) - 34.836 / NEU
04./00. [PS4] Dragon Quest X: The Maiden of Thorns and the God of Destruction Online (Square Enix) {2019.10.24} (¥3.800) - 16.898 / NEU
05./02. [NSW] Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Marvelous) {2019.10.17} (¥5.800) - 16.495 / 82.688 (-75%)
06./00. [PS4] Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (Game Source Entertainment) {2019.10.24} (¥5.480) - 12.156 / NEU
07./03. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age S - Definitive Edition # (Square Enix) {2019.09.27} (¥7.980) - 11.090 / 412.997 (-30%)
08./00. [PS4] The Outer Worlds (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2019.10.25} (¥6.800) - 10.659 / NEU
09./05. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 8.628 / 979.444 (-4%)
10./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 7.865 / 2.504.429 (-5%)


X

