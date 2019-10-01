Update 1.0.1 zu The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening veröffentlicht
Nintendo Switch // Freitag, 25. Oktober 2019 um 16:43 von
Nintendo und Entwicklerstudio Grezzo haben jetzt für das Nintendo Switch-exklusive Game The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening das erste Update mit der Versionsnummer 1.0.1 veröffentlicht. Das Update ist ab sofort verfügbar und behebt den "Marin Gamebreaking-Bug" im Game.
- Fixed an error where certain conditions would cause Marin to stop moving in Toronbo Shores, and the game would lock up.
-- Downloading this update will also fix saved games where the error is already in effect.