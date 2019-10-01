Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Update 1.0.1 zu The Legend of Zelda: Link's...

Update 1.0.1 zu The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening veröffentlicht

Changelog inside ...

Nintendo Switch // Freitag, 25. Oktober 2019 um 16:43 von needcoffee

Nintendo und Entwicklerstudio Grezzo haben jetzt für das Nintendo Switch-exklusive Game The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening das erste Update mit der Versionsnummer 1.0.1 veröffentlicht. Das Update ist ab sofort verfügbar und behebt den "Marin Gamebreaking-Bug" im Game.

Ver. 1.0.1 (Released October 24, 2019)

- Fixed an error where certain conditions would cause Marin to stop moving in Toronbo Shores, and the game would lock up.

-- Downloading this update will also fix saved games where the error is already in effect.



X

Liebe Leute, wie ihr wisst, benutzen alle Webseiten Cookies um Daten von Euch zu speichern. Andere speichern ziemlich viel, wir aber benutzen die Cookies nur, um euren Login zu speichern, und speichern wie lang ihr auf CW wart (für die Achievements). Durch das Benutzen unserer Webseite akzeptiert Ihr unser Cookiemanagement.