Neues Update zu Forza Horizon 4 angekündigt
Changelog inside ...
XBOX One // Dienstag, 22. Oktober 2019 um 18:45 von
Microsoft und das Entwicklerstudio Playground Games haben nun zum vierten Teil der Forza Horizon-Reihe das entsprechende Oktober-Update veröffentlicht. Das Update wird heute noch für die Xbox- und PC-Plattform erscheinen und läutet offiziell Series 15 ein.
Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
-- Update for Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs
NEW FEATURES
NEW BUSINESS - UPGRADE HEROES
This update adds a fourth Horizon Business to Forza Horizon 4. Situated in the shadow of Glen Rannoch, you will join Alex as he hunts for the ultimate sleeper cars and turns them into Upgrade Heroes. Unlock 10 Upgrade Heroes for your collection, ranging from the Datsun 510 to the 1.5 million credit Koenigsegg Agera RS!
NEW SHOWCASE REMIX – MOTOCROSS PURPOSES
Talk about cross purposes. Or in this case MotoX purposes! Ok, that’s not a great pun... Never mind... Race against the MotoX bikes in the Aerial Nomad in this new Summer Showcase Remix!
SHOWCASE REMIX – ASSAULT ON THE CONTROL ROOM
Our remix of the Halo Experience Showcase returns! Don’t miss this opportunity to re-run the UNSC Fleetcom training exercise in winter, as it counts towards your Star Card progress as a Racing Superstar!
AUCTION HOUSE SEARCH IMPROVEMENTS
The search fields will no longer reset after performing a search in the Auction House. An improved system for selecting Manufacturers has been added.
CROSS-PLATFORM FIXES
- Fixed an issue where Side Mirrors were not visible in cockpit view for the 1977 Ford escort RS1800
- Fixed an issue where the 2013 Mercedes-Benz A 45 AMG performance graph could go out of range whilst upgrading
- Fixed an issue where the displacement value for electric cars would show as 999,999,999 on the pre-race stats screen
- Fixed an issue where the daily challenges for series 7 and 8 were not counting towards festival playlist progress
- Fixed an issue where Brick Challenges wouldn’t complete in co-op seasonal events
- Fixed an issue where Star Card flairs were not appearing for users in some circumstances
- Various stability and performance improvements
PC FIXES
No PC-specific fixes.
XBOX FIXES
No Xbox-specific fixes.