Neues Update zu Blasphemous veröffentlicht
Für die Nintendo Switch-Version ab sofort verfügbar, Xbox- und PS4-Version folgt später ...
Consoles // Samstag, 19. Oktober 2019 um 13:22 von
Team 17 und Entwicklerstudio The Game Kitchen haben jetzt für Blasphemous ein neues Update veröffentlicht. Neben einige Bugfixes umfasst das Update auch den Support für die russische und portugiesische Sprache im Game.
Während das Update für die Nintendo Switch-Version ab sofort verfügbar ist, wird die Xbox- und PS4-Version später folgen. Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
Patch Notes
- Fixed an issue causing the player to be softlocked after killing Tres Angustias.
- Fixed “Grievance Ascend” gate locked after respawning if the player died while defeating Tres Angustias.
- Fixed bugs where unintended behaviour could occur if controllers were disconnected during gameplay.
- Fixed an issue where the menu could no longer be opened during interactions.
- Fixed an issue where the player could accumulate large amounts of vertical speed by pausing in certain conditions.
- Fixed screen shake and vibrations which occurred after the player crouched at the bottom of a ladder.
- Fixed an issue where Crisanta could be damaged before the fight started using projectile attacks.
- Fixed an issue where the player couldn’t attack upwards immediately after a dash.
- Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck in the Wallclimb animation and could be exploited to levitate horizontally.
- Fixed an issue where the Penitent One would get stuck on the lower part of a wall-climb in Jondo (Right chain screen)
- Removed breakable wall leading to an infinite fall in Library of Negated Words.
- Fixed collisions in a room in Mercy Dreams where the Penitent One could get stuck into geometry after dashing and being hit with a projectile.
- Fixed collision issues affecting muddy floors in Holy Line and Desecrated Cistern.
- Modified the shortcut connecting Desecrated Cistern with Wasteland of the Buried Churches. Replaced blood platforms with normal platforms.
- The prayer Taranto to My Sister was missable. This now spawns if Esdras is dead and TPO doesn’t own it.
- The Gémino quest was missable and players could be locked out of the 100% completion – this has been adjusted.
- Empty Golden Thimble spawns near Gémino if he converts to the tree form before talking to him.
- Increased Blood Penitence cost and this now scales with player Mea Culpa level.
- Fixed a bug affecting player upgrades (HP, fervour, flasks, etc) after talking to certain NPCs
- Fixed a bug where the player sometimes couldn’t receive the Cord of the True Burying from Lvdovico.
- Completing the game with Ending A now also unlocks the Ending B skin!
- Fixed a bug where the player could get stuck on ledges next to movable platforms.
- Fixed a bug where His Holiness Escribar could be damaged before the start of the battle.
- Fixed a bug where there could be a softlock after calling the elevator from the Archcathedral Rooftops.
- Fixed a bug where the elevator from the Archcathedral Rooftops could push the player inside the ground.
- Fixed a bug where the Incorrupt Hand relic still rang after destroying a secret wall.
- Fixed a bug where certain enemies in Grievance Ascends were unable to be damaged for several seconds after respawning.
- Fixed a bug where there was a missing ledge grab inside Redento’s challenge in Brotherhood.
- Fixed a gap in the map in Grievance Ascends.