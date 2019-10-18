Ring Fit Adventure: Launch-Trailer und das erste Update verÃ¶ffentlicht
Schwitzt euch fit!
Nintendo Switch // Samstag, 19. Oktober 2019 um 12:38 von
Nintendo hat im Zuge der VerÃ¶ffentlichung von Ring Fit Adventure den passenden Launch-Trailer fÃ¼r das Game verÃ¶ffentlicht. Das Game ist samt neuen Ring-Con und dem Beingurt ab sofort im Handel verfÃ¼gbar.
The new Ring-Conâ„¢ and Leg Strap accessories (included with game) respond to your real-world movements, allowing the game to turn them into in-game actions. With additional minigames and customizable workout routines, Ring Fit Adventure is a great escape for players of all skill levels and schedules. Available now for Nintendo Switch!
Zudem hat Nintendo fÃ¼r das Game das erste Update verÃ¶ffentlicht. Dieses ist ebenfalls ab sofort verfÃ¼gbar, hebt das Game auf die Versionsnummer 1.1.0 an und bringt neben diversen Anpassungen und Bugfixes einige Online-FunktionalitÃ¤ten mit sich. Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
Ver. 1.1.0 (Released October 18, 2019)
- Online Features
- Adds Friends Ranking and Weekly World Ranking in the Quick Play rankings.
- Adds Everyone’s Records in My Menu for the Adventure and Custom modes, which lets you view Everyone's Exercise Rankings and Everyone's Profiles.
- Adds the Gift to a Friend function to Multitask Mode, which lets you gift the number of presses and pulls you do to your friends.(This data update will be required to receive a gift from friends.)
- Adds Share Setting for Online Features to Settings in My Menu for the Adventure and Custom modes.
- Other Features
- Now supports the Nintendo Switch system Alarm function.
- Allows alarm settings (day & time) within the Ring Fit Adventure software.
- Click Set Alarm in the title screen to jump to the setting screen.
- Adds a new function, Restart the adventure from the beginning, to Settings in My Menu for the Adventure mode.
- Enables the screenshot-capture function by pressing the R button on the Ring-Con even while My Menu is open.
- The gameplay has been improved by addressing a few additional bugs.
- Now supports the Nintendo Switch system Alarm function.