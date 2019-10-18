Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Ring Fit Adventure: Launch-Trailer und das...

Ring Fit Adventure: Launch-Trailer und das erste Update verÃ¶ffentlicht

Schwitzt euch fit!

Nintendo Switch // Samstag, 19. Oktober 2019 um 12:38 von needcoffee

Nintendo hat im Zuge der VerÃ¶ffentlichung von Ring Fit Adventure den passenden Launch-Trailer fÃ¼r das Game verÃ¶ffentlicht. Das Game ist samt neuen Ring-Con und dem Beingurt ab sofort im Handel verfÃ¼gbar.

Explore a fantastical adventure world to defeat a bodybuilding dragon and his minions using real-life exercises! Traverse grass-swept plains by jogging in place, attack enemies with overhead shoulder presses, and refill your health meter by striking some yoga poses.

The new Ring-Conâ„¢ and Leg Strap accessories (included with game) respond to your real-world movements, allowing the game to turn them into in-game actions. With additional minigames and customizable workout routines, Ring Fit Adventure is a great escape for players of all skill levels and schedules. Available now for Nintendo Switch!



Zudem hat Nintendo fÃ¼r das Game das erste Update verÃ¶ffentlicht. Dieses ist ebenfalls ab sofort verfÃ¼gbar, hebt das Game auf die Versionsnummer 1.1.0 an und bringt neben diversen Anpassungen und Bugfixes einige Online-FunktionalitÃ¤ten mit sich. Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:

Ver. 1.1.0 (Released October 18, 2019)

  • Online Features
    • Adds Friends Ranking and Weekly World Ranking in the Quick Play rankings.
    • Adds Everyone’s Records in My Menu for the Adventure and Custom modes, which lets you view Everyone's Exercise Rankings and Everyone's Profiles.
    • Adds the Gift to a Friend function to Multitask Mode, which lets you gift the number of presses and pulls you do to your friends.(This data update will be required to receive a gift from friends.)
    • Adds Share Setting for Online Features to Settings in My Menu for the Adventure and Custom modes.
  • Other Features
    • Now supports the Nintendo Switch system Alarm function.
      • Allows alarm settings (day & time) within the Ring Fit Adventure software.
      • Click Set Alarm in the title screen to jump to the setting screen.
    • Adds a new function, Restart the adventure from the beginning, to Settings in My Menu for the Adventure mode.
    • Enables the screenshot-capture function by pressing the R button on the Ring-Con even while My Menu is open.
    • The gameplay has been improved by addressing a few additional bugs.


X

Liebe Leute, wie ihr wisst, benutzen alle Webseiten Cookies um Daten von Euch zu speichern. Andere speichern ziemlich viel, wir aber benutzen die Cookies nur, um euren Login zu speichern, und speichern wie lang ihr auf CW wart (fÃ¼r die Achievements). Durch das Benutzen unserer Webseite akzeptiert Ihr unser Cookiemanagement.