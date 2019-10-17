The Outer Worlds: Day 1-Update ist 18 GB (PS4-) und 36 GB (Xbox One-Version) groß
Das Update umfasst "tweaks and optimization fixes" ...
Consoles // Donnerstag, 17. Oktober 2019 um 20:10 von
Das Entwicklerstudio Obsidian Entertainment und Publisher Private Division haben nun erste Details zum Day 1-Update für das kommende Game The Outer Worlds bekannt gegeben: So ist das Update für PS4-Anwender zirka 18 GB groß, für Xbox-Anwender ist das Update mit 36 GB zirka doppelt so groß.
This patch will be an estimated 38 GB download for Xbox players, and an estimated 18 GB for PS4 players. For digital purchases on both Xbox and PS4, the patch will be included in the pre-load of the game. To experience the game in the best way possible, please make sure to install this update before playing.
The Outer Worlds erscheint am 25. Oktober für die Xbox One, PS4 und den PC. Eine Switch Version ist ebenfalls geplant und wird später folgen.