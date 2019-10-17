Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Control: Oktober-Update samt Photo-Modus ab...

Control: Oktober-Update samt Photo-Modus ab sofort verfügbar

Macht schöne Bilder!

Consoles // Donnerstag, 17. Oktober 2019 um 19:37 von needcoffee

505 Games und Entwicklerstudio Remedy Entertainment haben Wort gehalten: Wie versprochen hat man nun das Oktober-Update samt Photo-Modus veröffentlicht. Das Update umfasst auch diverse Bugfixes und ist ab sofort verfügbar.

Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:

Control October Update Notes - (1.04 on PlayStation, 1.04.00 on the Epic Games Store, and 1.0.0.6 on Xbox)

Besides the Photo Mode, this update has a few fixes as well.

General
– Photo Mode added. Accessible via Pause Menu
– Bug fixes, combat and overall gameplay improvements

Performance
– Improved title stability on all platforms

UI
– Fixed various issues with text appearance on the screen
– Fixed multiple issues when incorrect or out of sync subtitles are showed for multiple languages

Progression
– Fixed issue in Side Mission 5 when Remus did not spawn in NSC Energy Converters. (We found him.)
– Fixed issue when Board Countermeasure: Kill enemies tracked kills incorrectly
– Fixed multiple issues when Jesse could get stuck in the geometry
– The game will no longer crash during the combat sequence in the Prime Candidate Program area

We are still working on getting rid of some hard-to-squish bugs that you’ve reported. Expect those fixes to be rolling out in the next update.


X

Liebe Leute, wie ihr wisst, benutzen alle Webseiten Cookies um Daten von Euch zu speichern. Andere speichern ziemlich viel, wir aber benutzen die Cookies nur, um euren Login zu speichern, und speichern wie lang ihr auf CW wart (für die Achievements). Durch das Benutzen unserer Webseite akzeptiert Ihr unser Cookiemanagement.