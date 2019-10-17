Control: Oktober-Update samt Photo-Modus ab sofort verfügbar
Macht schöne Bilder!
Consoles // Donnerstag, 17. Oktober 2019 um 19:37 von
505 Games und Entwicklerstudio Remedy Entertainment haben Wort gehalten: Wie versprochen hat man nun das Oktober-Update samt Photo-Modus veröffentlicht. Das Update umfasst auch diverse Bugfixes und ist ab sofort verfügbar.
Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
Besides the Photo Mode, this update has a few fixes as well.
General
– Photo Mode added. Accessible via Pause Menu
– Bug fixes, combat and overall gameplay improvements
Performance
– Improved title stability on all platforms
UI
– Fixed various issues with text appearance on the screen
– Fixed multiple issues when incorrect or out of sync subtitles are showed for multiple languages
Progression
– Fixed issue in Side Mission 5 when Remus did not spawn in NSC Energy Converters. (We found him.)
– Fixed issue when Board Countermeasure: Kill enemies tracked kills incorrectly
– Fixed multiple issues when Jesse could get stuck in the geometry
– The game will no longer crash during the combat sequence in the Prime Candidate Program area
We are still working on getting rid of some hard-to-squish bugs that you’ve reported. Expect those fixes to be rolling out in the next update.