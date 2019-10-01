Neues Update zu Gears 5 veröffentlicht
Microsoft und Entwicklerstudio The Coalition haben jetzt für den fünften Teil der Gears-Reihe das Title-Update mit Versionsnummer 1.5 veröffentlicht. Es ist ab sofort verfügbar und ist zirka 2.3 GB groß. Neben diverse Bugfixes umfasst das Update 4 neue spielbare Charaktere für den Multiplayer-Modus: COG Gear, DeeBee, Warden und General RAAM.
Für Anfang November ist bereits das nächste Update geplant. Weitere Details zum Update lassen sich im offiziellen Blog von Entwicklerstudio The Coalition nachlesen: Klick mich!
Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
TU1.5 UPDATE NOTES
Title Update 1.5 falls out our usual monthly cadence of Title Updates to add gameplay and functionality to support the new Characters, making it smaller than our usual Title Updates.
FEATURES
- New Characters
CHANGES AND FIXES
- Re-Ups will now also show in Scoreboards, Matchmaking Lobbies, the Social Panel and in the Post Match flow
- Re-Ups no longer show 3 Re-Ups higher than you are in lobbies
- Tour of Duty Medals now show their Stars value again
- Re-Rolled Objectives will no longer award the same objective
- Quitters in Ranked will now have a much reduced impact on Skill Rating calculations for other players in the lobby
- Fixed a bug causing the Gnasher to use PVE tuning values for bullet magnetism range
- Fixed a bug causing the Gnasher to still have bullet magnetism while ADS while Aim Assist is disabled
- Fixed a bug causing bullet magnetism to still occur when using the double zoom on any weapon while Aim Assist is disabled
- Bunker: Jack can now fly more consistently in the underground areas behind the ladders
- Exhibit: Improved KOTH Spawns
- Exhibit: In Escalation, the two center line placement diamonds no longer overlap
- Forge: Incinerator now deals 1 million damage, reliably killing any creature or boss inside
- Forge: The Incinerator no longer destroys any power taps or fortifications inside
- Forge: Updated the location of some Power Taps
- Reclaimed: Updated the location of some Power Taps
- Harbor: AI can now correctly path into spawns
- Bleeding damage will no longer be applied to the Matriarch unless she is shot in her weak point
- Explosive Hijack no longer damages fortifications
- Frag Grenades and Lancer GL Grenades now count towards the Get 15 Explosive Weapon Kills Tour Objective
- Bumper scrolling through Characters in Escape and Horde lobbies will now allow you to tab through Characters regardless of duplicates present.
- Tour of Duty: Power Hoarder Medal and Power Tour Objectives now include Power Tap, Forge and shared pickup gains rather than just your own pickups
- Fixed an issue that could cause only a single placement award to be granted even though a user is tiered in multiple modes
- Fixed an issue that could sometimes cause Quickplay playlists to skip the voting phase after the end of a match
- Fixed an issue causing Character descriptions to display too low down in the Customization screen
- Fixed an issue that could cause the Host to enter first person view in Campaign under certain conditions
- Fixed an issue where clicking Mark followed by Zoom too quickly would cause zoom to not initiate
- Re-Up 20 now shows the correct roman numerals
- Minor bug fixes and improvements
Unfortunately, a last minute issue was discovered with blocking Flashbangs working through cover in the hours prior to submitting this update to certification. Due to this, we were unable to resolve this as planned for Title Update 1.5, and we hope to resolve it in time for our next Title Update.
We have another update on the way in early November to add further improvements and bug fixes. Stay tuned for more information over the coming weeks.