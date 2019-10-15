Update 1.68 zu Rocket League veröffentlicht
Dienstag, 15. Oktober 2019
Das Entwicklerstudio Psyonix hat jetzt zu Rocket League ein neues Update mit der Versionsnummer 1.68 veröffentlicht. Das Update ist laut Blogeintrag ab sofort für die PS4-, Xbox One-, PC- und Nintendo Switch-Plattform (wird unter der Version 1.2.3 gelistet) verfügbar.
Der Changelog für das aktuelle Update sieht wie gefolgt aus:
THE HEADLINES
- Haunted Hallows 2019 begins with this update, and ends on November 11 at 10 a.m. PST / 6 p.m. UTC
- New teams have been added to the Esports Shop
- A Post-Game Party Up function has been added to the post-game menu
NEW CONTENT
Esports Shop
- Items for Complexity and Spacestation Gaming have been added to the Esports Shop item rotation
Monstercat (Antennae)
- ‘Habstrakt’
- ‘Half an Orange’
- ‘Juelz’
- ‘Slushii’
- ‘Tails’
- ‘Throttle’
- ‘Tony Romera’
General
- ‘Farmstead (The Upside Down)’ is available in all Online Playlists
- ‘Farmstead (Night)’ is available in Free Play, Local Matches, and Private Matches
CHANGES AND UPDATES
Quick Play
- A ‘Quick Play’ button has been added to the Play menu
- Using Quick Play will automatically start a game search using the Playlists and Server Regions selected during your last play session
- For new players, Quick Play will search for a 3v3 Standard match in the Casual Playlist using the Recommended server region
Post-Game Party Up
- After a match ends, you can select ‘Party Up’ in the post-game menu
- Selecting Party Up will let your teammates know you want to form a party and continue playing together
- If a teammate chooses Party Up before you, selecting this option will add you to that player’s party
Team-Colored Boost Meter
- This is a new option that can be toggled on and off under Options > Interface > Team-Colored Boost Meter
- When turned on, your Boost Meter’s background color will change to your team color
- Custom team colors are supported, as is Colorblind Mode
Refreshed News Panel
- The News Panel has been redesigned
- Any new news will put the News Panel in the open position when you start the game
- You can toggle the News Panel open and closed using X (Nintendo Switch) / Triangle (PlayStation 4) / or Y (Xbox One)
BUG FIXES
General
- [Farmstead] Arena framework no longer obscures view of the ball when Invisible Goalposts are enabled
- Player Cam in Spectator Mode now works as intended
- Fixed a stability issue with rapidly scrolling through the Preset list in the post-game lobby
- Guardian GXT holographic trim now changes with Paint Finish
- Fixed a bug with the Rear View Camera angle not working during Goal Replays or on Victory Screens
- Ball indicator now works correctly on Throwback Arena
- Animation for Special Edition Wheels no longer resets while previewing other equipped items in the Garage
- Adjusted alignment on the ‘Plosion’ Decal for Mudcat GXT
- Main Menu's bottom UI no longer present in certain menus after selecting the "Open Now" option