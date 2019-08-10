Xbox One Oktober System-Update ab sofort verfügbar
Inklusive verbesserte Wunschzettel-Funktion ...
XBOX One // Freitag, 11. Oktober 2019 um 13:17 von
Microsoft hat für seine Xbox One-Plattform nun das sogenannte Oktober-Update veröffentlicht.
Das Update ist ab sofort verfügbar, kann über den Systemupdate-Menüpunkt auf der jeweiligen Xbox One abgerufen werden und umfasst neben einer neuen Wunschzettel-Funktion unter anderem diverse neue Familieneinstellungen für App- und Spielbegrenzungen. Zudem wurde die Mixer-Anzeige verbessert, Xbox Game Pass-Games können an Freunde oder an die Community weiterempfohlen werden und diverse Anpassungen für eine bessere Systemstabilität unternommen.
Weitere Details lassen sich im Xbox Wire Blog einsehen.
OS version - 10.0.18363.7194 (19h1_release_xbox_dev_1910.18363.7194.190929-1945)
Release date
10/8/2019
Smarter wish list
From now on, you’ll receive a notification any time something on your wish list at the Microsoft Store gets a price discount. Never miss a deal again.
Mixer integration
Mixer and Xbox One are further integrating with a full Mixer viewing experience right in the dashboard, with a focus on speed and simplicity. No more need to open a separate app for your streaming fix.
Flexible capture settings
You now have more control over what gets captured and recorded in games. In Settings > Preferences > Capture & share, choose between “Captures by me,” “Captures by me or games,” and “Don’t capture.”
Recommend games on Xbox Game Pass
If there’s a game on Xbox Game Pass you think your friends need to be playing, recommend it! When you open Xbox Game Pass, choose a game and select Share. Then send your message with any additional comments you want to add.
Hey Cortana, it’s been real
With the October update, Cortana will no longer be available on Xbox, except as the digital assistant on the Harmon Kardon Invoke intelligent speaker.
However, voice interaction will still be possible for those with a Kinect sensor, using the Xbox voice commands. For a list of original voice commands, see Xbox voice commands with Kinect.
Any device with Amazon Alexa can also be set up to use voice commands with your Xbox. To see how, visit Set up Alexa for Xbox One.