Splatoon 2: Neues Update behebt einige Bugs im Multiplayer-Modus
Changelog inside ...
Nintendo Switch // Freitag, 11. Oktober 2019 um 11:53 von
Wie angekündigt hat Nintendo jetzt ein neues Update für das Nintendo Switch-exklusive Game Splatoon 2 veröffentlicht.
Das Update trägt die Versionsnummer 5.0.1 und behebt einige Bugs im Multiplayer-Modus. Es ist ab sofort zum Herunterladen verfügbar. Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
Ver. 5.0.1 (Released October 9, 2019)
Changes to Multiplayer
- Fixed an issue causing players to mistakenly move forward while in mid-air during the first swing of an Ultra Stamp when pressing and holding ZR to swing the stamp repeatedly.
- Fixed an issue allowing players to jump further than intended when jumping at a specific time while using the Ultra Stamp.
- These changes fix the issue of players being able to enter areas of certain stages they should have been restricted from.
- Fixed an issue causing players with poor internet connections to not appear in the appropriate location on the screens of other players when using certain special weapons at a specific time.
- Fixed an issue in Starfish Mainstage allowing players to gain access to the opponent’s base via a specific grate when jumping while pressing and holding ZR to ink continuously with the Inkbrush or Octobrush.
- Fixed an issue in Sturgeon Shipyard allowing players to gain access to the opponent’s base via a specific grate when jumping while pressing and holding ZR to ink continuously with the Inkbrush or Octobrush.
- Fixed an issue in Manta Maria allowing players to gain access to the opponent’s base via a specific grate when jumping while pressing and holding ZR to ink continuously with the Inkbrush or Octobrush.
- Fixed an issue in Shellendorf Institute causing players to clip into the stage terrain when moving near a certain wall.
- Fixed an issue in Shellendorf Institute occurring in Rainmaker mode allowing players to clip into a specific piece of stage terrain.
- Fixed an issue in Camp Triggerfish that had previously allowed players to gain access to an Inkrail from an unintended direction by slightly adjusting the rail’s position.
- Other Changes
- Play may now be limited for players if they experience frequent connection errors while waiting for remaining players to arrive after joining a Ranked Battle match lobby.