Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Splatoon 2: Neues Update behebt einige Bugs...

Splatoon 2: Neues Update behebt einige Bugs im Multiplayer-Modus

Changelog inside ...

Nintendo Switch // Freitag, 11. Oktober 2019 um 11:53 von needcoffee

Wie angekündigt hat Nintendo jetzt ein neues Update für das Nintendo Switch-exklusive Game Splatoon 2 veröffentlicht.

Das Update trägt die Versionsnummer 5.0.1 und behebt einige Bugs im Multiplayer-Modus. Es ist ab sofort zum Herunterladen verfügbar. Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:

Ver. 5.0.1 (Released October 9, 2019)

Changes to Multiplayer

  • Fixed an issue causing players to mistakenly move forward while in mid-air during the first swing of an Ultra Stamp when pressing and holding ZR to swing the stamp repeatedly.
  • Fixed an issue allowing players to jump further than intended when jumping at a specific time while using the Ultra Stamp.
    • These changes fix the issue of players being able to enter areas of certain stages they should have been restricted from.
  • Fixed an issue causing players with poor internet connections to not appear in the appropriate location on the screens of other players when using certain special weapons at a specific time.
  • Fixed an issue in Starfish Mainstage allowing players to gain access to the opponent’s base via a specific grate when jumping while pressing and holding ZR to ink continuously with the Inkbrush or Octobrush.
  • Fixed an issue in Sturgeon Shipyard allowing players to gain access to the opponent’s base via a specific grate when jumping while pressing and holding ZR to ink continuously with the Inkbrush or Octobrush.
  • Fixed an issue in Manta Maria allowing players to gain access to the opponent’s base via a specific grate when jumping while pressing and holding ZR to ink continuously with the Inkbrush or Octobrush.
  • Fixed an issue in Shellendorf Institute causing players to clip into the stage terrain when moving near a certain wall.
  • Fixed an issue in Shellendorf Institute occurring in Rainmaker mode allowing players to clip into a specific piece of stage terrain.
  • Fixed an issue in Camp Triggerfish that had previously allowed players to gain access to an Inkrail from an unintended direction by slightly adjusting the rail’s position.
  • Other Changes 
    • Play may now be limited for players if they experience frequent connection errors while waiting for remaining players to arrive after joining a Ranked Battle match lobby.


X

Liebe Leute, wie ihr wisst, benutzen alle Webseiten Cookies um Daten von Euch zu speichern. Andere speichern ziemlich viel, wir aber benutzen die Cookies nur, um euren Login zu speichern, und speichern wie lang ihr auf CW wart (für die Achievements). Durch das Benutzen unserer Webseite akzeptiert Ihr unser Cookiemanagement.