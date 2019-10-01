Einloggen

Spielemonat Oktober 2019 - Welche Neuerscheinungen holt ihr euch?

Consoles // Dienstag, 01. Oktober 2019 um 17:26 von needcoffee

Das Forummitglied "Revil" hatte eine pfiffige Idee: Jeden Monat erscheinen mal mehr, mal weniger Games im Handel. Warum also keine Auflistung machen und die Community abstimmen lassen - die Frage passend dazu: Welche Neuerscheinungen holt ihr euch?

[Wichtig!]:
Eure Stimme und Kommentar kÃ¶nnt ihr in den entsprechenden Thread abgeben/preisgeben: Klick mich!.

In dieser Ausgabe handelt es sich um den Monat Oktober - und der Oktober umfasst folgende Games:

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep (1. Oktober)
Ready Set Heroes (PC / PS4, 1. Oktober)
Sniper Elite 3 (Switch 1. Oktober)

Warsaw (2. Oktober)
Neo Cab (PC / Switch 3. Oktober)
Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered (4. Oktober)
Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (4. Oktober)

Call of Cthulhu (Switch, 8. Oktober)
Concrete Genie (PS4, 8. Oktober)
Yooka-Laylee und das unerreichbare Versteck (8. Oktober)
Indivisible (8. Oktober)
Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince / Trine 4: Ultimate Collection (8. Oktober)
John Wick Hex (PC, 8. Oktober)
Arsenal Demon (PC, 8. Oktober)

Deliver Us the Moon (PC, 10. Oktober)
Pine (PC / Switch, 10. Oktober)
We Were Here Together (PC, 10. Oktober)

AetornaBlade II (11. Oktober)
Citadel: Forged with Fire (11. Oktober)
Doraemon: Story of Seasons (PC / Switch, 11. Oktober)
Earthfall (Switch, 11. Oktober)
Frostpunk (PS4 / XOne, 11. Oktober)
GRID (11. Oktober)
The Alliance Alive HD Remastered (11. Oktober)

Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition & Co. (15. Oktober)
Children of Morta (Konsolen, 15. Oktober)
Disco Elysium (PC, 15. Oktober)
Outbuddies (15. Oktober)
Overwatch (Switch, 15. Oktober)
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Switch, 15. Oktober)
Zombieland: Double Tap - Road Trip (15. Oktober)

Little Town Hero (Switch, 16. Oktober)
Monkey King: Hero is Back (PS4, 17. Oktober)
Kine (17. Oktober)
The Beast Inside (PC, 17. Oktober)

Digimon Story Cybersleuth: Complete Edition (PC, Switch, 18. Oktober)
Ice Age: Scrats Nussiges Abenteuer (18. Oktober)
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (18. Oktober)
Raging Loop (PS4 / Switch, 18. Oktober)
Ring Fit Adventure (Switch, 18. Oktober)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (22. Oktober)
WWE 2K20 (22. Oktober)

The Outer Worlds (25. Oktober)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (25. Oktober)
Dusk Diver (25. Oktober)
MediEvil (PS4, 25. Oktober)

Afterparty (29. Oktober)
Close to the Sun (Konsolen, 29. Oktober)
Disgaea 4 Complete+ (PS4 / Switch, 29. Oktober)
Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King (29. Oktober)
Resident Evil 5 + 6 (Switch, 29. Oktober)
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD (29. Oktober)
Vampyr (Switch, 29. Oktober)
Yakuza 4 Remastered (PS4, 29. Oktober)

Luigi's Mansion 3 (Switch, 31. Oktober)
Song of Horror (PC, 31. Oktober)







